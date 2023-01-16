Caving Again, Smotrich Reveals His New Façade

Last year ended with inflation of 5.3 percent, and labor leaders signaled to the finance minister that their patience has run out. They are demanding an immediate wage increase to compensate them for higher prices. Arnon Bar-David, the chairman of the Histadrut labor federation, is beating the war drums loudly and demanding that a new public sector wage agreement be signed by the end of February. Ran Erez, the chairman of the high school teachers union, has threatened a strike in the education system. Even university lecturers are demanding a raise, as are nursery school aides and social workers. The list gets longer by the day.

One of the problems is the generous wage agreement that was signed with Yaffa Ben-David, the secretary general of the Israel Teachers Union, which has now become the "benchmark” for all the trade unions. Erez wants to get more than Ben-David, and Bar-David wants to get at least as much. He is even demanding that the minimum wage be increased to 6,000 shekels ($1,760) a month – a 13 percent rise.

The pay increase that Ben-David won was 2.3 percent a year, which, if extended to the entire public sector, would be immensely costly – a sum that the state budget could never cope with.

The Histadrut claims that public sector pay has been eroded relative to the private sector, which is a bit misleading. It’s true that private sector wages have risen in the last few years due to strong demand in the high-tech sector and the labor shortage that resulted from the economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. But that is no longer the case. Salaries in high-tech have been falling and companies are laying off staff; the rest of the private sector is experiencing a slowdown.

And that illustrates the big difference between the public sector, where jobs are guaranteed and pay never goes down, and the private sector, which undergoes periodic crises and layoffs. In the public sector, workers enjoy built-in pay increases of 1.5 to 2 percent annually due to seniority, promotions and increases for undertaking training or getting an academic degree.

In the meantime, the Histadrut is revving up its engines with the help of street protests against the rising cost of living. As consumer prices started rising, they were directed against the big importers. Now they are being directed at the new government.

The treasury wages division understands perfectly what is going on. It knows that it will be forced to agree to a wage hike, but in exchange it wants the unions to agree to some workplace flexibility, such as the ability to fire unsuitable employees, transfer employees whose jobs have been made redundant by technology to other positions and replace the automatic seniority pay rise with one based on merit.

Bezalel Smotrich wants to exploit the opportunity to implement even bigger reforms in labor relations. He wants binding arbitration in negotiations with unions representing workers in critical services (electricity, the ports and aviation), a ban on strikes over reform proposals and a requirement that unions must win the support of 51 percent of workers in order to unionize a workplace, instead of the 33 percent today.

Bar-David regards these proposals as casus belli. As he sees it, such reforms would strike a serious blow to organized labor and the right to strike. He is threatening a general strike if Smotrich dares to implement the changes.

Smotrich’s problem is that the first decisions he made as finance minister showed us that he is a political minister, not a professional one, who guards the public purse at all costs. At the outset, he caved in to Arye Dery and lowered taxes on disposable dishes and sugary drinks (at a cost of 1.3 billion shekels annually to the treasury). Last week, he caved in to Benjamin Netanyahu when he agreed to subsidize electricity, gasoline, water and municipal rates. Soon he will be giving Dery another billion shekels in the form of food coupons for the poor, mainly the Haredi poor.

It’s true that Smotrich has spoken about how important it is to preserve the budget framework, and Netanyahu has said it will be impossible to honor all the coalition agreements. But in practice they are throwing billions of shekels in all directions, and that will only encourage Bar-David and Erez to get as much as they can.