No to Override, Yes to a Diverse Court

In order to fight the dangerous elements of the proposed judicial overhaul, we must accept the one deep truth that it contains: The Israeli judicial system in its current form, and as it is reflected in its most representative body, the Supreme Court, is a horrifyingly undiversified system. Many Israelis do not see themselves, or their parents, or Israeli identity as they understand it, reflected in it. Many Israelis, by definition, feel alienated from it. The situation as it is today, in which the absolute majority of judges come from the same places in Israeli society, speak the same Israeli idiom and look more or less the same, is a distorted situation that, by definition, undermines the relevance of the justice system and turns it into a sitting duck for people who seek to weaken it.

I am intentionally not talking about political views when I talk about this deep lack of diversity. Rather, I am referring to the deeper social and sociological contexts of language and consciousness, face and “home.”

A Supreme Court that wants to be the venue where not only laws and constitutional interpretation are determined, but also norms, values, reasonability and so forth, must be an institution in which every segment of Israeli society can find something of itself, something of its own face, something of the Israeli idiom in which it thinks. Otherwise, the court will turn itself – as indeed is happening today – from a venue of trust and identification into one of coercion, which always ends in rejection.

The law is not mathematics. People who have sought for many years – too many – with a kind of self-satisfied, disconnected blindness, to refute these arguments about the Supreme Court’s lack of diversity with the help of arguments such as “professionalism” and “qualifications,” as if these things were measured in a vacuum, are gutting the judiciary’s work of its humanity, which is so critical, and turning it into superficial, formalistic work of the kind that, one day in the not-so-distant future, advanced artificial intelligence will be able to replace.

Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to have been done – not merely through the act of judgment, not merely by the intellect, but also through the people who make up the system, through the emotions, through identification. In the long run, society won’t allow any institution with which it doesn’t identify, any institution with whose members it doesn’t identify, to determine norms and reasonability for it. The primitive delusion of the melting pot – that the image of the Israeli as it has been reflected on the Supreme Court until now represents all of Israeli society – is dangerous.

This discussion of the Supreme Court’s composition must not be allowed to once again be channeled solely into the conversation about ethnicity. Of course Sephardi identity is part of this, but the need for diversity in the system also includes Muslims and Christians and Haredim and LGBTQ people. Diversifying the system also means connecting it to the entire Israeli conversation, the entire Israeli consciousness.

No institution, and certainly no judicial one, can take its legitimacy in the people’s eyes for granted. And certainly not at times like the current one. As the 19th-century French Orientalist Ernest Renan once said about the existence of a nation, in connection to democracy, attitudes toward the Supreme Court, whether we recognize it or not, are also a “daily plebiscite.”

People who talk heatedly about minority rights of various kinds must also speak out loudly in favor of changing the way judges are appointed in Israel, in favor of true diversity in the system. Judging by the results, the existing situation simply isn’t working in this regard.

To fight the destructive elements of this reform and ensure that every Israeli who cares about this place can take part in it – not only those who see the court as being “like them” and not only those who feel they represent the exclusive version of Israeliness – we must make the following clear immediately: A law allowing 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members to override Supreme Court rulings, no. But a deep change in the judicial appointment process and the Supreme Court that will produce a true diversity stemming from all parts of Israeli society, yes – and the sooner, the better.