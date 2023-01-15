Israel's New Justice Minister, a Liar

Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s statement in response to Supreme Court President Esther Hayut’s remarks was the statement of a liar and deceiver.

Lie number one: “This evening, we heard rhetoric familiar from the Black Flag demonstrations. It’s the same political agenda, the same call to set the streets on fire ... We didn’t hear a balanced legal position. We heard the statements of a politician inflaming demonstrators.”

Anyone who listened to Hayut’s speech heard something different, something that sounded more like a verdict in a courtroom. It was a restrained, well-reasoned and well-founded description of the facts of the justice system, the principles on which it is based, the tools at its disposal and the significance of the changes Levin is planning.

Lie number two: “The fact that the honored Supreme Court president, using the exact same verbiage, has joined the statements by Yair and Yair – Yair Lapid and Yair Golan – is the best possible proof that the legal system has lost its way and of the need to restore it to the place it occupied in the days of those giants of jurisprudence, [Moshe] Landau and [Shimon] Agranat.”

But Hayut’s remarks contained no “verbiage” of the kind Levin ascribed to her, and his inference about the legal system “losing its way” is a brazen falsehood. It’s hard to believe that Levin has so little respect for his listeners, but that evidently is how he views the public. Hayut’s remarks were the ones that were truly fitting, like those of the great justices of earlier years.

Lie number three: “There is no proper Western democracy in which the judges appoint themselves and intervene in Basic Laws.” Israeli judges don’t appoint themselves. At every level of the judicial system except the Supreme Court, judges can be appointed by a simple majority of the Judicial Appointments Committee, without the vote of a single Supreme Court justice.

Appointing a Supreme Court justice does require the votes of seven of the committee’s nine members, meaning the justices on the panel must agree with the other members. But even in that case, the justices aren’t appointing themselves; they are appointed by a committee whose members include justices, cabinet ministers, Knesset members and representatives of the Bar Association.

Lie number four: “No other democratic country has legal advisers who are above the government and decide in its stead.” But in truth, legal advisers aren’t above the ministers in Israel, either.

Lie number five: “As the honored president Hayut said, democracy isn’t only majority rule. Both this important principle and the obligation to protect minority rights are unequivocally at the basis of the reform I proposed. The reform includes ... the Supreme Court’s authority to overturn laws by a supermajority and grants the justices suitable representation on the Judicial Appointments Committee.”

But in truth, protecting minority rights most certainly isn’t at the basis of the proposed reform. Levin made such protection many times more difficult than it is today, and even today, it is extremely rare for the Supreme Court to overturn a law.

Lie number six: Levin’s claim that the justices would have “suitable representation” on his Judicial Appointments Committee. They would not have suitable representation. On the committee he is proposing, the requisite majority for appointing a new justice could be achieved even without the justices’ support, and in fact, even if they didn’t attend the vote at all. The justices would be chosen by the politicians.

Lie number seven: “But democracy isn’t a tyranny of the minority, which imposes its values on the majority through its control of the legal system. Rule by judges is the opposite of a proper democracy.” The truth is that there is no rule by judges in Israel. The judges merely have the power to interpret the law and rule in accordance with it.

Lie number eight: “I’m committed to conducting a comprehensive dialogue and conversation ... to reach the best and most balanced outcome ... We’re determined to restore the balance among the branches of government and restore trust in Israel’s legal system.”

But there’s nothing balanced about Levin’s proposal. It’s entirely on the side of the politicians, and will turn the Supreme Court into a political institution with justices who are dependent on the politicians. Such a system certainly won’t enjoy the public’s trust.