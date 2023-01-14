Despite Lapid’s Divisiveness, Israelis Should Go Protest

A delightful sight was seen at the meeting of the leaders of the opposition, held last week. They all sat down together to contemplate how to fight fascism. And so, sitting at ease across from each other were Labor leader Merav Michaeli and United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas. Maybe, among other things, they discussed the attacks on LGBTQ people, some of whose names are already on file in the blacklists of the Noam party, whose leader Avi Maoz has been appointed as a deputy minister. I hoped Abbas would recount how his party members attacked LGBTQ people and their supporters on social media, and how this issue, hardly mentioned during the election campaign, has become one of the main issues on the UAL’s agenda.

Yair Lapid sat at the head of the table, of course, and somehow forgot to mention how he gave priceless aid and comfort to the crusade against Breaking The Silence. Next to him sat the National Unity Party chairman, Benny Gantz, who a few days earlier asked Netanyahu to sit down together to plan the regime coup. Across from them sat that fabled anti-fascism fighter Avigdor Lieberman who, out of an excess of modesty, omitted his own calls against the Arab citizens, once threatening them with an ax, and another time managing to snag many votes with the slogan of tolerance and brotherhood: “No loyalty – no citizenship.”

Meanwhile Abbas, embarrassed due to the heartbreaking dalliance he had with Netanyahu, which saw him kicked to the curb on Rabbi Haim Druckman’s advice, must have wondered what to do with that embarrassing biographical tidbit – and so he did what the Arab citizen in Tel Aviv did, according to Emile Habibi’s “The Pessoptimist”: When the Arab felt threatened due to his origins, he began to shout “Arab, Arab!” pointing in a certain direction. The guys all ran after “the Arab,” and our man was saved. This is exactly what Abbas is doing now. He’s pointing at Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi as though they are in Netanyahu’s camp, and thinks we’ll forget that on the eve of the former government’s dissolution, he said that he won’t rule out sitting in a coalition with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. These, then, are the heroes seeking to vanquish the Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir government. In Arabic we say of such a situation: “If these are our saviors, defeat awaits us.”

What does Lapid do to us now? He continues Netanyahu’s line of dividing the Arabs – which delivered the prime minister’s seat to Netanyahu on a silver platter. Then he splits the anti-fascist camp, this time on a national basis. Isn’t this a swell gift to the fascists, to face a divided camp? They tell me that Lapid did the same ahead of the elections. His party won an impressive achievement, and Netanyahu won power. The operation succeeded and the patient died.

Therefore, despite Lapid’s divisiveness, we should participate in the opposition’s protest on Saturday night. Because the fight against fascism isn’t the registered property of Messieurs Lapid, Gantz, and Lieberman. The fight against fascism belongs to everyone, and especially to those who have been warning for decades against the “processes,” even before former MK Yair Golan thought of the term. Meanwhile I wonder what Merav Michaeli’s position is toward the exclusion practiced by Lapid – shameful silence, thus far.

Yesterday I heard that Lapid won’t be participating in Saturday’s demonstration. The dirty work will be done by the masses, and he’ll watch from above. If the protest is successful, he’ll remind everyone that he was the one to call for it to be held. Should it fail, heaven forbid, he’ll tell the new masters that he himself wasn’t even there.