Sancho Panza as Finance Minister

Watching the finance minister at his news conference this week was a rather sorry sight. Bezalel Smotrich looked like a junior aide to the prime minister, a kind of aide-de-camp, a Sancho Panza.

He didn’t unveil an economic plan to fight the high cost of living, but rather a political plan to rescue the prime minister’s image. Benjamin Netanyahu made empty promises during the election campaign, and now he’s trying to keep some of them so people won’t say he’s not a man of his word.

From the moment he entered office, Smotrich has demonstrated cowardice and populism. His first act was to appease Shas party Arye Dery by lifting the tax on disposable tableware and sweetened drinks, a move that damages both public health and the environment. But Dery wanted it, so Smotrich did it.

His second act was capitulating to Bibi, who spoke first at the news conference and presented the plan as if it were entirely his. That’s not how you consolidate your position as a strong, independent finance minister. He will dig a hole for himself that way, and the cabinet members will realize that Bibi, not Sancho Panza, makes the decisions.

Moreover, the plan he unveiled won’t curb inflation. The symbolic reductions in the prices of gasoline, electricity, water and municipal taxes will not slow the price increases, which are caused by a global rise in the costs of both raw materials and goods (due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine) coupled with excess consumer demand. In addition, the price cuts are too small to have any real effect.

At the news conference, Bibi and Smotrich forget to mention the cost. After all, there are no free lunches in economics, and the moment the government starts to subsidize goods or services it distorts consumption, causes a waste of resources and increases the budget deficit, which in turn creates inflationary pressure. Nor should we forget that it’s actually the rich who will benefit the most from subsidies for electricity, water, gasoline and municipal taxes, because they spend more.

Also deserving of opprobrium was Smotrich’s deceitful trick of presenting an increase in government stipends as part of his plan, even though it was actually an automatic update resulting from inflation and the rise in the average wage.

All these decisions taken together create an atmosphere of “I have money to give.” And they come on top of the billions of shekels promised the ultra-Orthodox, an inflated cabinet with 32 ministers, the numerous sliced and diced ministries, an expansion of the law allowing some ministers to resign from the Knesset and be replaced by the next person on their party’s ticket, the bizarre political appointments and the general atmosphere of “eat, drink and be merry, because the cafeteria is wide open.”

Given all this, it’s easy to understand this week’s decision to raise the salaries of Knesset members and cabinet ministers by 5.1 percent even as the private sector is cutting wages and firing people. The lawmakers invented a system. They linked their salaries to the average wage, because that always increases. Sometimes it’s because of rising salaries in high-tech, sometimes because of collective bargaining agreements, sometimes because of increases in the minimum wage.

But why should MKs benefit from this? When they decide, for instance, to raise the minimum wage, this raises the average wage, and therefore their own salaries. It’s a kind of corruption.

Consequently, they don’t deserve any raise. Their salaries are already high. Indeed, our lawmakers have the highest salaries in the Western world in proportion to the average wage in the country. Even before the latest wage hike, they were earning 45,000 shekels ($13,100) a month. They also get a government car, three aides, a large budget for communication with voters, a budget for renting an office and all kinds of other perks. That’s enough. Many of them are uninspiring, low-quality hacks who would have no chance of obtaining similar salaries and benefits in the private sector. But Smotrich, the great and beneficent, approved this increase for them as well.