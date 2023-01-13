Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Is Also Wrong in Terms of Judaism

Usually we speak about the integration between Jewish Israel and democratic Israel when we come to discuss human and civil rights. However, it must be argued and emphasized that the Israel’s Jewish character alone is far more constraining than various people believe it to be. The state’s Jewish character precludes the disproportionate accumulation of power in any one branch of government, particularly the executive branch, and demands dialogue and compromise among all the centers of power.

Even the king of Israel operated under restrictions: Beside him was the Sanhedrin, and before him were the prophets of Israel and the public. A state deserves to be called a Jewish state only if its judges are independent and not threatened, and only if the dignity of the individual, including their liberty and property, is guaranteed. Judaism does not “need” democratic values in order to know that too much power is dangerous and that a king of Israel must live his life in total adherence to the restrictions of the Torah. Judaism also demands that judges exercise extreme caution and humility.

The superficial manner in which the term “Judaism” is used causes its meaning to be distorted and its significance to be missed, even in the view of those who are ostensibly considered “hostile” to it. On August 8, 1992, during the 12th World Congress of Jewish Studies, Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak delivered a lecture, “The values of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.” He enumerated what are supposed to be Israel’s values as a Jewish state:

“A Jewish state is therefore the state of the Jewish people … a state to which every Jew has the right to immigrate and in which the ingathering of the exiles is one of its fundamental values. It’s a state whose history is intertwined with the history of the Jewish people, whose language is Hebrew and whose main festivals reflect its national revival. Israel is a state where the settlement of Jews in its fields, its cities and its moshavim are its top priority … It’s a state that perpetuates the memory of the Jews who were slaughtered in the Holocaust. … It’s a state that nurtures Jewish culture, Jewish education and love of the Jewish people. … It’s a state where the Jewish heritage’s values of liberty, justice, integrity and peace are its values. … It’s a state whose values are drawn from its religious tradition, where the Tanakh [Hebrew Bible)] is the most basic book and the Jewish prophets are the foundation of its morality. … It’s a state in which Jewish law fulfills an important role, and where matters of marriage and divorce of Jews are decided according to Torah law. … It’s a state in which the values of the Torah, the values of Jewish tradition and the values of Jewish halakha [religious law] are among its basic values.”

To remove all doubt, Barak later asserts that our goal must be a synthesis of the values of the State of Israel as a Jewish state and its values as a democratic state. And if there is a contradiction between the two systems, we must aspire to a high level of abstraction regarding both, until the solution is found. But who today is capable of delving more deeply into Barak’s Jewish position, when he is presented with such extreme criticism?

Indeed, in the face of the current political and cynical use of our Jewish values, we find ourselves harmed and endangered twice. First, quite a few of those who speak in the name of “Judaism” violate and negate its fundamental rules. And second, these contradictions prevent us from listening to the “other side” and discovering that even within it, Judaism itself is a great and binding treasure.

By the way, at the end of his important abovementioned remarks, Barak states that while the resolution of the clash between the values of Israel as a Jewish state and as a democratic state can be adjudicated in a court of law, that does not mean that “the judicial solution is the best of all possible solutions. Not every problem that can be solved with judicial tools should be solved with judicial tools.” For the sake of fairness, we should all internalize these words by former Supreme Court President Justice Aharon Barak.