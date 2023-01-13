Netanyahu Is Enlisting Israel in a Fight for a Dark World Order

In his letter welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu back to the Prime Minister's Office, Joe Biden talked about the two countries’ shared challenges and opportunities, and pointedly emphasized “our shared interests and values.” The values he was referring to, implicitly but clearly, are democratic freedom and its essential partner, the rule of law.

It didn't take Netanyahu long to reply, not in words but, ominously, in deeds. He signaled that he couldn't care less, regarding policy both foreign and domestic. His new government’s opening moves on Russia, and its frontal assault on the judiciary, have made that abundantly clear. Washington has, after a slow start, begun to take notice. It needs to act quickly, for the sake of Israel’s democracy – and America’s, too.

Straight out of the box, Netanyahu’s new foreign minister, Eli Cohen, made known that Israel was no longer going to be criticizing Russia for its brutal ravaging of Ukraine. Yes, Russia is a key player in Syria, thanks in no small part to Barack Obama. Yet it seems that Israel’s recently supportive stance on Ukraine under the outgoing Lapid government hasn’t significantly inhibited its limited but important strikes in Syria. Now, the the new government has apparently traded a promising stance for nothing, giving in to Putin, who has shown himself not to be a strategic genius but an arsonist on a global scale.

Netanyahu has also set his sights on the law. The new government’s drive to strip the judiciary and government legal advisers of authority in the name of a mythologized “will of the people” is an invitation to tyranny – and governmental incompetence, too. Democratic rule of law ensures that information flows and opinions are heard, precisely so that better decisions can be made.

Slouching toward Vladimir Putin and eviscerating the judiciary are linked to the occupation of the Palestinians, which the Netanyahu government seems intent on deepening for good. Many mistakes on all sides ran the Oslo process into the ground. One of them was allowing Yasser Arafat to run a dictatorship, in the hope that he would crack Islamist heads. Another was forgoing expectations that the Palestinian Authority would develop viable governance. For that, Israelis and Palestinians are still paying a heavy price.

Open gallery view Lawyers demonstrating in Tel Aviv on Thursday against the government's plans to overhaul the judicial system. Credit: Jack Guez/AFP

This also relates to Israel’s China policy. The Trump administration was right to call Israel out for its too-close relations with China, and Netanyahu would do well to mind it. It's no secret that Xi Jinping seeks to replace the current rules-based, open-facing and American-backed world order – wounded as it may be – with an authoritarian one led by China. China is seeking stability, which in itself is a worthwhile goal.

But the way it's translating that stability into policy has led to massive repression, a genocide against the Uyghurs, the strangling of Hong Kong, anti-COVID measures that are ravaging society from within and a surveillance state from George Orwell’s worst nightmares. Utmost care in dealing with China isn't some nod to liberals in Washington. It literally affects the very air that we as individuals and societies need to breathe.

If recent years of global chaos have taught us anything, it's that clean government, democratic freedom and the rule of law aren't boutique items for pampered elites, they're essential for maintaining public order in an increasingly complicated and dangerous world. Netanyahu and his coalition partners, out of ideology, self-interest and sheer combative rage, are working to make Israel into a Jewish version of Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, and in plain sight. If they succeed, the benefits they think are to be gotten will be paid for in the long run in the darker, more chaotic world they have helped to usher in.

This isn’t simple moralizing. Yes, our world is knotty and dangerous. Russia and China aren't easily handled. Israel’s judiciary needs genuine reform. But as so often happens, rather than lifting a scalpel, Netanyahu and his global partners have taken a sledgehammer to the precarious but sustainable international framework that the United States has had to rebuild after the global recession in democracy and stability of recent years.

Open gallery view Netanyahu meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. Credit: AP

To be sure, the Cold War is long over and it has been decades since the world was divided into two blocs – in that case U.S. and Soviet – whose war of values was as stark and central as their wars of treasure and (other people’s) blood. But that's not an argument for discarding the values that once held together what we so quaintly refer to as the West, better understood today as the community of well-intentioned nations.

On the contrary. Humanity – Israel and the Jewish people very much included – faces mind-bending challenges: climate change and environmental devastation, artificial intelligence and cyberwars, pandemics, demographic shifts, dramatically changing social and sexual norms. The fundamentals matter all the more.

I may sound like an old liberal cold warrior, nostalgic for the clear-cut battles of the past. I'm not, but that titanic struggle’s lessons are ones we need to remember. Liberalism has fallen on hard times in many countries, often by its own fault. It hasn’t delivered on many of its promises, and, with the vanishing of its Cold War rivals, it had a hard time grounding its own compelling version of a good, just life.

But all this clarifies just what liberalism has gotten right – how without the abilities to speak, think, revisit the government's mistakes and curb corruption, societies lose the trust and responsiveness they need to survive.

We don’t have to agree on everything, or even on most things. But if we want our children to survive in our states and on our planet, we all need to agree on these interests and values – not to create a globe of little Americas, but to enable us to argue through our genuine differences without destroying one another, and our world.

Yehudah Mirsky, an American Israeli, served in the U.S. State Department, teaches at Brandeis University and lives in Jerusalem. He is the author of “Rav Kook: Mystic in a Time of Revolution.”