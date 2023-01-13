Arabs Aren't Invited to Israel's Civil War

At a Knesset caucus of the National Unity Party, party chair Benny Gantz said, as if addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “If you continue the way you are going, the responsibility for civil war that is brewing in Israeli society will be on you.” He went on to say it was obvious that Netanyahu wants “to ignite struggle and hatred between the tribes of Israeli society.” Former Supreme Court President Justice Aharon Barak made similar remarks in TV interviews in response to Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed judicial overhaul. “If implemented in full, it will be the beginning of the destruction of the Third Temple,” he said. “Levin’s proposal will lead to civil war. If this reform goes into force, every citizen’s right to life, liberty and dignity will be harmed.”

Both Gantz and Barak warned of a civil war – milhemet ahim in Hebrew, literally a “war of brothers” – and then moved on naturally to talk about “Israeli society” and “all citizens,” even though in Israel these two groups are not identical. In countries where nationality and citizenship are the same, there is no difference between a “war between brothers” and a “war between citizens.” But that’s not true in Israel, which is the nation-state of the Jewish people but where citizenship is Israeli, not Jewish. The “Israeli society” Gantz talked about consists not just of Jewish brothers and sisters, but also of Arabs citizens, who aren’t seen as part of the family.

When Gantz, Barak and others talk about a “war between brothers,” it’s clear they are thinking about a Jewish civil war. That’s also clear from the frequent warnings about “destroying the Third Temple,” which relies explicitly on the experience of Jewish history.

If you try to break this scenario down into operative details, what does it mean? That Gantz, Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, Ehud Barak and Moshe Ya’alon will fight against Netanyahu, Levin, Yoav Gallant, Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Yitzchak Goldknopf and Arye Dery? It’s very hard to imagine this. But perhaps the fact that civil war exists in the Jews’ DNA, almost as a template, preserves a spot for it in the realm of possibilities of Jewish existence.

Nevertheless, bringing Arabs onto the field changes the picture. Is it possible to imagine Gantz, Barak, Ya’alon and Golan joining forces with Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi in a war against Gallant, Netanyahu and their colleagues? Jews and Arabs from Tel Aviv-Jaffa fighting the Jews of Jerusalem? They are incapable of forming a coalition in the Knesset, but they will be able to go to war together?

This inability to substitute “citizens” for “brothers” is the story in a nutshell. The fact that a broad Jewish shadow coalition exists beneath the division between right and left is simultaneously a source of hope – that we’ll manage to avoid a civil war – and Israel’s dead end. Because ultimately, if the country does divide into two camps, it’s hard to imagine the Zionist left fighting alongside the Arabs against their Jewish brothers.

And this is the very seam into which Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir will stick their fingers and press outward until it frays. How? By enforcing the ban on the public display of the Palestinian flag. It’s no accident that this is the one unequivocal order Ben-Gvir gave the police commissioner in advance of Saturday night’s planned demonstration, and this is precisely the issue that divides the protesters. Brig. Gen. (res.) Assaf Agmon, one of the organizers, recoils from the flag and any talk of the occupation, while Haaretz columnist Uri Misgav wrote that the protest “shouldn’t be led with Palestinian flags.”

Violent action by the police against the Palestinian flag will paint the protests, rightly, in its colors. And the more the flag becomes an authentic symbol of the protests, the more Jews it will drive away. I have trouble seeing Lapid and his colleagues, former IDF chiefs of staff, defending Arab Israelis’ right to wave their flag, or mothers sending their children to defend democracy when on TV they see police officers clashing with Arabs over the Palestinian flag in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square.

But there’s nothing to be done. The Palestinians and their flags aren’t going anywhere, and they are our brothers, even if from another mother.