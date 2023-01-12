Only a Unified Opposition Front Can Save Israel From the Thugs

A direct line connects the young man who drove his car into demonstrators in Be’er Sheva, lawmaker Zvika Fogel who called for arresting Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and his plan to demolish the justice system, and criminal defendant Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer Boaz Ben Zur, who treated the prosecution and its witnesses rudely and superciliously in court.

The line linking all of these is the utter lack of restraint, the recklessness, the deliberate loss of any brakes. The missing piece in the transformation of Israel into a pseudo-democracy, of the type familiar in the past and present in Eastern European and South American countries, is security forces turning their weapons on the opposition and its symbols (politicians, journalists, non-profit organizations, demonstrators).

In the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service, it’s difficult to see this happening, since even if lower ranks on the ground are swept up in an ultra-nationalist and religious wave, the top brass are still sane and responsible.

The police is the vital arena, with this force being the one engaged in daily contact with citizens. The police are suffering from a deliberately weakened level of command, headed by a confused commissioner who is eager to please. It is now clear why Itamar Ben-Gvir insisted on being called the minister of national security and to anchor in law and coalition agreements the subordination of the police and Border Police to his jurisdiction. A first practical manifestation of this came up this week when he demanded that the police employ force to break up anti-government demonstrations, including the use of water cannons. The next stage will probably see mass arrests and the use of stun grenades and tear gas, followed by preventative arrests and a ban on demonstrations.

Only two weeks have elapsed since the swearing in of this loony government. To its credit, its members wasted no time in making their intentions clear. Ben-Gvir is in any case already serving as the de facto prime minister. First, in a snap move he neutered the diplomatic arena, where Netanyahu had been planning to continue dabbling in the Abraham Accords, fantasizing about a Saudi channel. From there, he turned to his big plan: converting the police into a militia in the service of Jewish ultra-nationalism and supremacy.

This obviously also serves the unnerved Netanyahu, who is always anxious about public opposition after being scarred by the success of the Balfour Street demonstrations outside the official residence, including the black flags and bridges protests. He is calling these demonstrations, as is his wont, “a campaign of incitement,” attributing, in Orwellian fashion, “extreme actions” to both sides, creating a false symmetry between those being run over and those driving the car.

It’s very lamentable that President Herzog, whom I believe has good intentions, has been drawn into these lies, declaring that he is “aware of voices heard on both sides…in recent days I’ve been holding talks with many parties, doing everything I can in order to create a respectful and dignified conversation, in the hope of reaching broad understandings…we need to calm things down and lower the flames. We have no other country.”

Honorable President, the wild horses have long fled the stables. There can be no broad understandings with people trying to destroy this country; there is no respectful and dignified conversation with thugs. We don’t have another country, which is why decent and sane Israelis must enlist and join an opposition movement. It shouldn’t be led with Palestinian flags, as understood and clarified this week by the good and wise Mansour Abbas, to the chagrin of Jewish and Arab purists of Palestinian nationhood. This is not the major theme of the struggle, and it is not the way to mobilize people from the center and moderate right wing.

Ayman Odeh and his supporters are obviously invited to join, but the only speech we need to hear from him now is not one expressing anti-fascist pathos, but one expressing contrition, a detailed explanation of why he did everything he could to topple the previous government, and what he thought would replace it.

The struggle will in any case not take place only through polite demonstrations in city squares. This genre has nearly exhausted itself. It is now time for a sweeping opposition, non-violent yet determined, including strikes, resignations and civil disobedience. This is the patriotic front now required for opposing the enemies of this state.