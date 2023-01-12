Netanyahu's Stalinist Purge Threatens Israeli Democracy

The “will of the people” is a fiction, a fraudulent deception. In the absence of democracy, the will of the people is worthless. When Bibi explains that he is “fulfilling the will of the people” he is mocking us, his voters. Since when do elected officials carry out the will of the voters? After an election they do what they please, regardless of voters’ wishes. Suddenly, he remembers the voters, finding it urgent to speak in their name.

The voters wanted democracy. This is the only thing on which they agree. The voters were not asked to agree to a different system of government, nor did they. It’s impossible to now sell them a piece of democracy and call it a democracy. There’s no such thing as being slightly democratic. When there is no democracy, the decision of the majority is no longer relevant or binding. When there is no separation between the branches of government, there is no meaning to the term “governance.” And when there is an occupation, there is no relevance to “human rights.”

In the absence of democracy, it doesn’t really matter what the nation wants. Who cares if people want the train to run on Shabbat or don’t want a criminal in the cabinet. Nobody asked them. Only fools would buy “the will of the people.” They are the only ones who are persuaded by the propaganda machine of the nondemocratic regime that this is what they genuinely want. Such a regime cannot exist without a well-oiled propaganda apparatus, the role of which is to sell lies and misrepresentations to fools,

What kind of lies are being touted? When they’re told about a “reform,” they don’t understand that what it really means is a purge. Some people are reminded of Sen. Joseph McCarthy; I’m reminded of Josef Stalin. They will purge everything: the courts, the ministries of education and finance, junior public servants and the prime minister’s drivers. They will replace them with members of the Likud Central Committee. What will the Likud Central Committee members do in their new jobs? Who cares? After all, they came to destroy, not to do. Does Education Minister Yoav Kisch have a clue which reform he is about to replace?

Instead of democracy we’ll have reform, but without giving up the brand name. Until democracy is forgone, Justice Minister Yariv Levin promises to “defend” it. Sure, anyone can say whatever they feel like, but go trust Levin, who’s said that “that’s how it is in Western democracies,” forgetting to mention that they also have constitutions, and that when there’s a constitution, you can’t arrest people based on an order issued by a judge who was appointed by a political party.

It’s not National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who will take us to jail. It won’t be Levin who’ll stick his hands in the muck. The dirty work will be done by people who commute to work by bus, carrying their lunch. The public servants, the police officers and the junior advisers. They are the ones who will type in the orders, then come knocking on your door early in the morning. They won’t be able to say “We didn’t know,” or “We were only following orders” or “We were only small cogs in a big machine.” They’ll say: “What do you want, we are weak and they are strong.” They will explain that they have children; they’ll ask us to give them a chance, allaying our fears by saying that it’s only talk.

And what will the senior players do, the honorable “gatekeepers”? Those who have a reserved parking spot and a secretary. What will the guards do when there is nothing left to guard? What will the legal advisers do when they find themselves subordinate to people who should have been under their supervision? Who will protect us from the government? If the sailors don’t wake up, how will the boat reach shore safely?

“Watchdog” is from now on a fictitious concept, a fabrication, a fig leaf. Anyone not resigning now, immediately, will be searching constantly for the red line. Everyone has such a line, but it is so far. When it approaches one pushes it away with the tip of one’s shoe, a bit more each time. A few inches every day. But they haven’t yet crossed any red lines, cheered the watchdogs with relief after Amit Segal of Channel 12 News told them that the government would appoint Supreme Court justices from now on.

What would be more dignified for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, resignation or dismissal? What will Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut do, sitting on the ruins of the fortress? Pray that nothing happens that would force her to take a stand? What will the judges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial do? Continue to sit there as if the ground wasn’t shaking beneath their feet?

For some people, the red line is far behind them. In occasional surveys, the proportion of respondents favoring the release of Yitzhak Rabin’s murderer, Yigal Amir, holds steady at 20 percent. Used correctly, and with effective propaganda, even a broom can shoot and 20 percent can become “the will of the people.” (Let Yair Netanyahu handle it). And when Amir is released, since that is the will of the people, he’ll declare that he “won’t engage in politics” but he won’t promise “forever,” so that he can immediately be appointed interior minister.