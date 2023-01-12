Far-right Fogel Fanning the Flames of an Israeli Intifada

In an interview with Haaretz Hebrew Edition in December 2007, a former senior officer in the headquarters of the IDF Southern Command gave free rein to his thoughts about the decision-making process that preceded the second intifada, which erupted in September 2000. He described a series of tragic errors stemming from an erroneous conception whose dimensions were those of the Yom Kippur War: a basic concept based on chronic vigilance and constant preparation for confrontation, until there is no escape and the spring is released. The confrontation is born, and if it is not, we shall give birth to it.

Among the senior officer’s statements: “Everyone knows this is a self-fulfilling prophecy. We want to decide which event ignites the explosion. All we needed to do was to say what would start it, and behave as we had planned. We can say that this protest broke the rules, and then the confrontation begins.”

Although the Gaza Strip and the border communities in Israel were not the nexus of the second intifada, which is remembered mainly for the terror attacks within Israel proper and incidents in the West Bank, the conduct of the Israel Defense Forces in the Strip in the 1990s and early 2000 – first and foremost the establishment of the fortified positions – had an effect, the officer said, on the Palestinian uprising and their loss of faith in Israel. “You push him to act because he sits on his side, you do patrols with him and talk about normalization and at the same time – next to the same position from which the patrol departs – you build a fortified position, so what does he think?”

This officer, who was No. 2 in the Southern Command in the years before the disengagement, talked about the strength of the settlers and the decision-making processes: “We express the pressure of the Jewish Israeli residents. And they exert pressure directly on the upper echelons – their actions, which touch the Israeli government, are also annoying and attention-getters.”

In that same interview, the officer said a few fascinating things, but toward the end, he summarized thus: “The greatest characteristic of our conduct is that we aren’t wise enough to see the interests of both sides and find the common denominator.”

The officer in the interview is Brig. Gen. (res.) Zvika Fogel, now a lawmaker for the far-right coalition party Otzma Yehudit. On Tuesday, Fogel said in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster that MKs Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz should be arrested, along with former MKs Yair Golan and Moshe Ya’alon, for “treason” – no less – for calling on Israelis to joint the protest against government decisions, calls that have accelerated since National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed the police to enforce the law more strictly at the protests scheduled for Saturday evening. That doesn’t look like “finding the common denominator.”

MK Fogel, as Brig. Gen. (res.) Fogel, stated very clearly that when the system wants to consider a demonstration the beginning of a clash, that’s what it decides, and the facts don’t matter. It appears that this is what they are getting ready to do Saturday: Identify the opening salvo of the civil war, and blame the protesters. MK Fogel should read the words of Brig. Gen. (res.) Fogel: “We tell the whole world ‘hold us back,’ and look for a reason to beat” – and it will be remembered that on the other side as well are people who want beatings.