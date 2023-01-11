Israel Went From 'Broad Consensus' to Civil War

Clause 5 in the current coalition agreement states: “The government will work to reach broad consensus with the people on the controversial changes.” Based on the first weeks of the government’s operation, this clause seems to be cosmetic, lacking anything of substance behind it.

The chairman of the National Union Party, Benny Gantz, has already put this clause to the test by calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a joint team to promote judicial reforms by broad consensus. Netanyahu immediately put the kibosh on the idea and said: “I don’t remember such a proposal when the previous government signed a capitulation agreement with Hezbollah.” This elicited an uncharacteristically sharp retort from Gantz: “If you continue on the path you are on, the responsibility for starting the civil war brewing in Israeli society will be on you.”

How have we gotten from broad consensus to civil war in two weeks? Two former ministers who know Netanyahu well disagree on the real intention of the abovementioned Clause 5. One said it was a clause that only looks good and sounds good, and there’s no real meaning behind it. The other says that this clause will allow Netanyahu to control the speed of the reform’s progress in keeping with political and judicial requirements.

When Netanyahu feels the need to pressure the justice system – as happened before the High Court of Justice hearing on Arye Dery’s appointment as a minister, when Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented the reform – he will loosen the reins on Levin. When he has a need to be perceived as statesmanlike and a protector of the system, he’ll find a way to delay progress, and will hold tight to the need for broad consensus among the people.

That could happen due to Netanyahu’s personal circumstances, but also, and mainly, because of broad public opposition. If opposition is weak, the reform will pass as is. If opposition is strong, it can be prevented or the destructive parts can be limited. With all due respect to Gantz’s good will and statesmanlike approach, broad consensus will not be reached through his dialogue with Netanyahu, but rather through strong public opposition.

Netanyahu knows full well that Levin’s judicial reform was born under dubious circumstances and timing. Levin has a longstanding agenda of judicial revolution, as do the ultra-Orthodox and the settlers. But Netanyahu did not have such an agenda – and he boasted over and over about how he torpedoed steps to weaken the justice system. But when he was indicted, he changed his stance, and now he considers the judicial reform to be the weapon to achieve a balance of terror vis-a-vis the system that dared put him on trial.

The High Court, which in 2020 unanimously ruled that Netanyahu could form a government despite his indictment, failed to prevent the current situation. The court did ask him to sign a conflict of interest agreement that he would refrain from involvement in issues regarding judicial selection for the Supreme Court and the district courts. However, this is a minor demand under the circumstances and in light of Levin’s intention to change the Judicial Selection Committee in a way that will give a majority to coalition politicians.

A conflict of interest agreement effective for a prime minister who is waging a public and political struggle – not only judicial – to prove his innocence should have stated that as long as his trial is underway, he simply cannot make changes in the justice system. Is that going too far? Perhaps. But a prime minister under indictment is going too far; so is a political crisis that has gone on for four years and five elections. And even a statement by the most delicate and statesmanlike politician about the fear of civil war is going too far.

And what really goes too far is the toxic motivation to demolish the justice system, shared by the ultra-Orthodox who want more privileges for themselves than the rest of the Jews have, the settlers who demand Jewish superiority in the West Bank and the politicians who are vengeance-hungry and corrupt. There will be no broad consensus among the people for a destructive reform.