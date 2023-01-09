They Shout About ‘Democracy’ but I Don’t Believe Any of Them

The truth is that I hardly believe any of the large, pompous manifestos that fill Haaretz and social media almost on a daily basis. I don’t believe the screaming red letters, the emphatic words, the pretensions of being the representatives of the light and the truth and the good, donned by those who for the most part are the greatest beneficiaries of the old Israeli order.

Those who never really worked to fight the inequality, the growing gaps and the corruption, are now shouting about “democracy” as though it is some abstract idea that exists in a vacuum, as though there is no connection between deeds – including theirs – and the erosion of “democracy.” When they sit calmly in the TV studios and glibly repeat all the cliches without recognizing the fact that they are fighting primarily for themselves, for their status, they lose my trust.

Nor do I believe those politicians who talk about the present situation in terms of a disaster of biblical proportions, no less, but between a speech and an interview and a video clip, exchange winks and high-fives and think that we don’t see and don’t remember what they did when they were in power, how they eroded the little trust that we placed in them.

We see and we remember. One of the great advantages of our times is that we see and remember more than ever before. There is a reason why many of those who are now shouting about democracy are the same ones who for years have wanted to “restrain” the social media sites that gave us an unprecedented ability to show, to share and to remember.

Nor do I believe the representatives of the legal system, those who know it from the inside, with all its ills, but are now sanctifying it blindly. As though they don’t know that the issue is far more complex, partially justified, and is a product of many years, long before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his indictments and the present Likud.

And no, that doesn’t mean that we have to support all the changes now being proposed – that deserves an op-ed in itself – but those who are presenting this issue as clear and simple, as a battle between light and darkness, those who are saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” those who don’t understand how the fact that most of the society is not represented in the Supreme Court is a problem, at least in terms of the visibility of justice – I don’t believe them.

Not to mention those who declare that they are opposed to the occupation but sanctify the legal system. Didn’t you see Ra’anan Alexandrowicz’s exemplary film “The Law in These Parts”? Do you really not know who authorized the occupation throughout the years? And the same is true of those who speak in shocked tones about the state of the Palestinians, but consider a cruel dictator like Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas – who is hated by many of the Palestinians, who survives by the power of the occupation – a partner to some kind of solution. How can you believe that?

Nor do I believe the research institutes who convene emergency conferences about the “future of democracy” but don’t dare to really ask, in depth, how to define democracy today, and how to radically reconsider the economy, which is in a tenuous condition all over the world, and about concepts such as identity and sovereignty. Those who are unwilling to challenge the status quo and who serve as an intellectual defensive shield for the old systems of power. Those who in the final analysis see the profound revolutionary nature central to our times – as in every period of a significant existential technological revolution – as a threat to be removed, rather than a great opportunity for rebirth.

Nor do I believe the manifestos of the military leaders. Those who are leading by a wide margin in the race for the publication of emergency manifestos per hour, although I have never seen a manifesto of theirs that refers to the profound problems of the military establishment itself.

I have never heard them talking about the plague of suicides within the system (14 soldiers committed suicide in 2022), about the failures that are repeatedly revealed, about the PTSD (not to mention the occupation and the harm to the “uninvolved” and so on). When you read their manifestos it’s impossible to forget how much energy the military invested on issues of pensions and conditions of service during the tenure of the previous government.

And what can we say about the manifestos of “cultural figures” who refuse to understand that the most effective way for a cultural leader to fight for democracy is by means of a fight for culture itself, for its relevance, its independence, its ability to offer a revolutionary perspective on reality, about its connection to the people.

Those who create a cautious, flattering, entertaining culture, who are consciously or unconsciously serving the various centers of power, who refuse to take their fate into their hands and are repeatedly surprised at the slaps in the face coming from politics – I don’t believe them (and no, they’re not all like that, definitely not. There is also significant, consciousness-changing culture in Israel. But still).

And of course I don’t believe all those who have turned the old Zionism, which by necessity is temporary, into a sacred and eternal Golden Calf, and the very complex past into a kitschy paradise from which we were expelled – you know who’s to blame.

They are the ones who almost always, out of a dangerous passion of secular angst, will also disdain those who believe in God, who see man as part of a larger cosmic system, who understand the high price that the world is paying today for the illusion that man is “master of the world.”

It’s impossible to fight for democracy, for the rule of the people, and at the same time to scorn the beliefs of another person. It’s impossible to fight for democracy without recognizing the need to let go of the past in order to move forward.

Nor do I believe those who are convinced that on the other side – whoever it is – there are only fools or bad guys or terribly naïve people. Just as I don’t believe those who speak about the ultra-Orthodox as though they were a unified black bloc, without being familiar with the profound revolutionary processes that are taking place in large parts of ultra-Orthodox society.

Those who may be using lofty words to describe democracy but the idea of “the rule of the people,” which in spite of everything – and there is definitely a need for checks and balances and so on, because that is the essence of democracy – when it really takes place, scares them. How can you talk about the rule of the people and equality without really believing in the legitimacy for all the parts of the nation, all those living here, to shape their own path?

Certainly there’s a danger. And certainly we must fight. All the problems – corruption, racism, cynical exploitation of God, hunger for power and control – are known and clear. But only a struggle that crosses communities and classes, the kind that is committed to building a new, relevant story, which is ready even to risk its power and to cast doubt on the old basic assumptions, that looks reality in the eye, can cause us to become more deeply mired in the mud.

The political situation today, as was the case throughout history, is a symptom of a more deeply rooted social ailment. We must not believe those who present symptoms as ailments, and those who separate local ailments from their broader context.

“I must protect my political right to be a subject,” wrote theoretician Roland Barthes in his book “Camera Lucida”: a sentence that I turned into the motto of my first novel, “The Drive,” about a soldier’s battle for his independence, about his complex and sensitive soul, about his critical thinking vis-a-vis the system that tries to erase people like him.

The battle for our right to be “subjects” – complex, multifaceted, those are not only the objects of one side or another – without being called “morally corrupt” or “traitors” lies at the root of the struggle of this era, which, whether we like it or not, is first of all a struggle for our freedom as individuals and as a society and about our ability to be subjects in the world, to continue to grow.