Has Smotrich Learned His Fiscal Lesson?

It was an assault that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich did not expect. Benzion Mutzafi, a well-known arbiter of Jewish law associated with the Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party, harshly criticized the newly minted minister’s decision to lower taxes on sweetened drinks.

Mutzafi did not mince words. He called Smotrich “stupid,” “a donkey” and “a dummy,” in the best of the tradition of “rabbis” who use low and insulting language. He said: “The donkey reduces [the tax] on the sweetened drinks and we here count the limbs that are amputated because of diabetes... It’s also fattening and brings terrible illnesses... it is written, ‘Take ye therefore good heed unto yourselves,’” he said, referring to Deuteronomy 4:15.

Indeed, the ultra-Orthodox community drinks large quantities of sweetened beverages, and they suffer from diabetes at a much higher rate than their percentage in the population. Reducing the tax will encourage them to consume more.

But perhaps Mutzafi’s assault will teach Smotrich a lesson: Don’t be a populist. Perhaps this way he’ll learn that people who do the right things, without seeking for temporary political benefits, are those who actually gain public sympathy. After all, in their heart of hearts, the ultra-Orthodox know the truth. This is an important lesson, in the context of the great challenge that awaits Smotrich: the passing of the 2023–2024 budget in the cabinet and the Knesset.

When Smotrich came into office, he said the economy was “in crisis,” but that is simply not true. Tarnishing the past is part of politics. The truth is that Smotrich has been handed an economy in good shape, with a high growth rate of 6 percent, low unemployment of 3.7 percent, a budgetary surplus (!) of 9 billion shekels (about $2.6 billion), and a low debt level of 62 percent. True, there are problems: the cost of living and high inflation, but these are precisely what Smotrich should tackle.

He can try to deal with inflation through populist steps, such as those recommended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – freeze prices of electricity, water and fuel – but that would be a tragic mistake, much bigger than reducing the tax on sweetened beverages. Smotrich must understand that the demand for subsidies won’t stop with electricity and water. Such populist decisions invite pressure for more subsidies, for example on bread, milk and chicken, and we’ve already lived through that in the 1980s when we tumbled down into dangerous hyperinflation.

Moreover, electricity, water and fuel are not the reason for inflation. High private consumption and low unemployment are what pushes prices upward. We should also remember that “price freezes” mean allocating billions from the state coffers, which will cause a large deficit in the budget and too much government demand. That will join high private consumption, leading to more rising prices.

To fight inflation, Smotrich must ensure a low deficit, and that is a great challenge. The demands from him are huge, amounting to tens of billions of shekels. There’s the wage agreement with the teachers, the wage demands of the Histadrut labor federation, the demands of the army, the police and the other ministers, the coalition agreements with the ultra-Orthodox and Netanyahu’s election promises. To avoid failure, Smotrich must declare that he won’t fulfil most of the coalition promises because he doesn’t want to exceed the budgetary framework. At that moment, everyone will understand that he is a serious finance minister who guards the treasury, and demands from him will be moderated accordingly.

To achieve high growth, he will have to submit an Arrangements Law full of reforms. That will be needed because of his worldview, which supports a free economy and robust competition. To this end, he will have to continue to lower taxes, cancel unique standards requirements on imports and implement reforms in the finance and housing markets.

If he takes all these correct steps, we will be able to say that lowering taxes on sweetened beverages was the mere misstep of a newly minted minister, who has meanwhile learned his lesson.