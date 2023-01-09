Fight Fascism, but Also the Occupation

There is a very large camp in Israel that opposes the new government, and that is a good thing. The first test of all anti-fascist forces is to unite, this is a universal principle that transcends time. You set the primary goal, and subordinate all other goals to it. Does this principle apply to the political system in Israel? That is a large and complex question.

For the past year and a half, the camp that is called the center left united with the selective support of the Joint List, the former alliance of predominantly Arab parties, to establish the so-called government of change. Everyone applauded the downfall of Benjamin Netanyahu, but the result turned out twisted: an unprecedented bloody attack on the Palestinian people – the highest number of Palestinian deaths in 20 years – and at the same time toxic incitement against Arab citizens of Israel as if they had taken control of the money of the Jewish people, and a division in the leadership of Israel’s Arab community. The prize given to the Arabs was nothing more than crumbs – 3.5 billion shekels (about $1 billion), out of a promised 53 billion shekels.

The government of change, which competed with the Netanyahu camp over who could be more extreme toward the Palestinians and more brutal to the Arabs of the Negev region of southern Israel, served the government to the Netanyahu camp on a silver platter. Moreover, in the opposition today there are members of this camp who are competing with the Netanyahu government from the right: Gideon Sa’ar criticized the government for preventing Itamar Ben-Gvir “from visiting the Temple Mount on account of threats from Hamas, [when he] visited regularly during the previous government. (Sa’ar said this before Ben-Gvir’s visit last week; we can only hope that he is satisfied now.)

We must look the truth in the eye, and the truth is the government of change was a government on the defensive; it tried with all its might to show that it was more right-wing, more “occupying.” There was not even a single instance in which this government challenged the Netanyahu camp from the left in regard to the conflict with the Palestinians. Even a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which was presented as the peak of Israeli aspirations for peace, was conducted surreptitiously.

But there’s no need to go so far. Here is a scenario, and not one from the movies: Wouldn’t it be reasonable for everyone, from Merav Michaeli to Avigdor Lieberman and from Yair Lapid to Sa’ar and Benny Gantz, to unite around Netanyahu – “one people, one front” – on account of an “external threat,” which dictators are so good at generating, and goodbye to the opponents of fascism?

Such a scenario could even come about before this opinion piece is published. On the eve of the establishment of the new government, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said: “Netanyahu will act during this term to destroy the Iranian nuclear” program. One may imagine that when this happens, all the muses “in the left” and the center will wake up and go back to their favorite profession: teaching the right how to wage war. “Tighten, tighten,” Yitzhak Rabin advised Ariel Sharon during the 1982 siege on Beirut.

But even more than this. Let’s assume that the change government had completed its term: Wouldn’t Netanyahu and Bezalel Smotrich have come back twice as strong? Because everything the far right wanted was done, all the more so, in the days of the change government. The legal system in its present form approves all every injustice against the Palestinians too. In that case, why not return the government to the natural parents of this state?

Even though the center left has toed the line of the far right in regard to the occupation, the far right aspires to more, by nature, and will not make do with just occupying the Palestinians. Its members want to occupy and conquer Israel, and they are succeeding. So there are two paths: that of those who on Saturday evening demonstrated at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, against the proposed changes to the judiciary, and that of those who continued to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, to protest the occupation.

The time has come to say to those who don’t want to mix the struggle against the occupation with the fight against fascism: Continue in your war against fascism, and in the meantime splash in the poisoned springs of the occupation; send your sons and daughters to splash there too – and don’t complain to us when your children return as proud Ben-Gvirs.