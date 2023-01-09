Changing the Justice System Is Israel's Second Great Political Upheaval

I learned of Yariv Levin’s existence from the former president of Israel’s Bar Association, Shlomo Cohen. Cohen, an enlightened and liberal jurist who was often embroiled in disputes with his colleagues in the association, described Levin as an extreme right-wing person from the association’s Tel-Aviv branch. He claimed that Levin was a person with a single speech which he delivered repeatedly, calling for the total overhaul of the state’s justice system.

In the meantime, Levin joined politics and made great strides. In all his years in politics he made no significant diplomatic or social statement, other than applying heavy pressure on Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, in an attempt to get Edelstein to reject a High Court of Justice ruling ordering the speaker to bring to a vote a proposal by 61 Knesset members to replace him.

Levin never shelved his sole speech, adding new trailers to it, such as yielding to the collective wish of Likud activists to remove any limitations the judiciary – including legal advisers in government ministries – might put in their path.

Former Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak is not just another judge. He is the quintessential one. The late Yigal Arnon, one of the best lawyers in the country, said once that “Aharon Barak was the greatest juridical figure the Jewish people have ever produced.” He knew what he was talking about. Barak doesn’t usually look like someone itching for battle, but in interviews he gave over the weekend he made some very pointed remarks about Levin. Among other things, he said that Levin’s reform is a “necklace made of poisoned beads,” and that if fully implemented “will lead to the beginning of the Third Commonwealth’s demise.”

The media chose to confront Levin with these words. In sports, it’s hard to pit wrestlers of such different weights against each other, but in the media it’s possible. Levin repeated his well-known single speech, adding, rightly so, “I’ve been saying this for 20 years.” The problem is that this time, behind him stands a coalition which could allow his positions to be implemented, aligning our democracy with regimes such as those prevailing in Hungary and Poland, with Turkey possibly following suit soon.

Levin claims that his reforms express the will of the people. Which people exactly support these reforms? Are they the ultra-Orthodox, who’d be happy to completely eradicate all heretical courts, both Barak’s and Levin’s? Is it the national-religious camp of Bezalel Smotrich, who want laws applied here to conform with halakhic religious law, expressing their messianic vision?

These are the enemies of the rule of law and the supporters of rabbinical rule. They comprise 50 percent of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition. Are these the ones on which Netanyahu and Levin base their ambition to overturn the mode of government? People who represent marginal elements of the Zionist enterprise, wishing to turn a politically and economically enlightened country into an intellectually, socially and economically backward country?

The first revolution in Israel’s history was its very establishment. The decision to proceed was made by David Ben-Gurion and his colleagues counter to the opinion of many people here and overseas. They thereby changed the fate of the Jewish people and the minorities living among them.

Since then, many tectonic changes have taken place: The occupation following the 1967 war, the Yom Kippur War, the 1977 changeover of government, with Menachem Begin becoming leader, the Oslo Accords, the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin and the disengagement led by Ariel Sharon. All of these were seminal events, but they never attained the status of a political or value-driven coup.

Levin’s judicial reform is the second regime upheaval. The first one led to the flourishing of a democratic Israel, while the second one poses a challenge to Ben-Gurion’s conception, its eyes cast on Erdogan.