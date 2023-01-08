Who Will Deal With the Traumas of Arab Children?

At the start of the new year we are always asked to write happy thoughts, make wishes, imagine ourselves developing new habits. Maybe we’ll practice yoga? Maybe we’ll start going to the beach early in the morning? Watch the sunrise and again – imagine.

Stop for a moment and imagine that you arrive at work and your spouse calls to tell you that someone fired at their car. Miraculously, no one was hurt. You drop everything and rush to the scene, and you see your baby seat riddled with bullets. The thoughts rush through your head. Why? How lucky I am! How long will this luck last?

This scenario, similar or worse, is lived by Arab families on a regular basis. According to data from the Abraham Initiative organization, 116 people lost their lives to criminal violence in the Arab community in 2022. Sixty-nine victims were age 30 or less, seven were under 16. The youngest was two years old; the oldest, 77. One hundred and one out of the 116 were shot to death.

2022 was a record year for the number of children whose lives ended by criminal violence in the Arab community. What do their families need? Someone to ask them what they’re going through. Someone to come by for a visit and tell them that their reactions and their stress are normal. And how are the kids taking the fact that the family vehicle was riddled with bullets? Who supports them?

Violence leaves a wound on the psyche and impacts all social circles. There is the victim, their family members, friends, school, the entire community. This is a consequential trauma which is important to identify and treat in time, especially when it comes to children. You all surely remember the horrible murder of Rabab Abu Siam in front of her daughter, about six months ago in Lod. Two months ago a drawing made by the daughter was shared online, showing the mother lying in a pool of blood, with a crying girl and black clouds in the background. This girl needs treatment, a place that knows how to deal with her condition.

I am proposing the creation of a holistic program for strengthening resilience in the Arab community. A program to include vital services for violence victims and their families to cope with the trauma; a program that will address all circles, place the citizen in the center, but also include the authorities surrounding them – from the mayor, through professional teams at the welfare, education, and psychological services department, to NGOs and people who are in constant touch with victims. At the same time, it is important to train additional crews, give them coping tools, and support them well – with time, they too wear out. The community has a central role in raising awareness of post-trauma, its manifestations and ways to cope with it. The goal is to make society show more solidarity and sensitivity toward violence victims and their families.

In the end, we all live in these circles. I am asking that the state make it a budget priority to strengthen resilience in the Arab community. This is an important decision that will enable us to treat the victims, give hope to those who have suffered the greatest loss, help them get back on their feet and not give up on life. The state needs to decide that our lives matter too, because when the State of Israel wants to – it knows how to solve problems.

The children shot to death cannot be brought back. Those still with us are divided into two types: the lucky ones yet untouched by the long arm of crime, and those who walk the earth in the shadow of anxiety and fear. These children need a government that will see them, and not just them. The entire Arab community is part of the State of Israel. The state’s future lies in our intertwined experience and our ability to join hands in the fight for all our lives.

Wedad Zaid is assistant director general of the Umm al-Fahm municipality, a graduate of the local government cadet program and a mother of two girls.