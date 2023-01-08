Miri Regev Is Israel's Minister of Populism

In the mythology of the field of transportation, Bezalel Smotrich, who served as transportation minister for 11 months, is considered a good minister. How can that be, when the hell on the roads has only grown worse in recent years? After all, it is odd to crown a minister serving for under a year as a good one, especially in an infrastructure ministry, in which decisions are implemented years after being made.

But upon questioning the professionals why he is considered a good minister, their answer is: He was direct, serious and not preoccupied all the time with political appointments and ego fights. And the subtext: He wasn’t Miri Regev, who followed him at the post.

Now Regev is transportation minister again, and like several members of the new government, she too is in a rush to roll back decisions made by her predecessor. She has ordered a reexamination of the benefit in operating a public transport lane on major roads, made it clear that “officials are just officials, and legal counsels are just legal counsels. We came to rule,” and also repeated her position from her previous tenure at the Transportation Ministry opposing the Metro project in Gush Dan. Or as she put it, “As long as there’s no solution connecting Israel from Dan to Eilat, I’ll oppose the Metro.”

Unlike decisions such as former Religious Service Minister Matan Kahana’s kashrut reform, or the taxing of sugared beverages and disposable utensils by former Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the metro project was born in Benjamin Netanyahu’s former governments. Regev’s opposition to this project is not intended as a thumb in the eye of outgoing Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, but it is still tainted with politics from Dan to Eilat.

In her post as culture minister, Regev promoted cultural investments in the periphery at the expense of the center, and this made her a hero in the periphery. She seems to have decided that what worked in culture will work in transportation as well, so she is trying to set some equation as though investment in the Gush Dan Metro is some gift to a political camp other than her own. As though Gush Dan was home solely to Yesh Atid, Labor and Meretz (RIP) voters, who will enjoy this vast outlay. For a moment one could think that if it were up to her, she would pave roads only between Likud strongholds, and block lanes in Yesh Atid towns.

Her position regarding the Metro is not new, but there is no trace of it in the current Netanyahu government’s coalition agreements signed less than a week ago. The agreement states that “the government will support the advancement of the Metro project,” and will also advance legislation to provide part of its funding, so as to make it more equitable. In other words, the state will levy a special tax on Gush Dan residents, as they will use the Metro more than periphery dwellers.

In addition, the coalition agreement states that the government will advance a multi-year plan for a bullet train to traverse Israel from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. According to Regev, as long as the bullet train isn’t advanced, she will oppose advancement of the Metro. This is reminiscent of the joke about the guy who flunked flight school and asked to transfer to anti-aircraft artillery, saying that if he can’t fly, no one can.

Regev’s trademark populism may not kill the Metro project, but her aggressive disdain for it may delay it and bring needless squawking into the process. The Metro is supposed to provide Gush Dan’s transportation solution in a decade and a half – when Israel’s population will stand at 13 million, compared to 9.6 million today. Every year this project is delayed will cost the country tens of billions of shekels in lost production, pollution, accidents and horrible congestion that also contributes to violence. Is this the agenda Regev wishes to promote?