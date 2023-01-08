For the First Time in 40 Years, Karim Younis Is Truly Free

Welcome, Karim Younis, ahlan wa sahlan. I was so happy for your release from prison, like any decent person who saw the moment you returned home after 40 years. The embraces of the men, the ululations of the women and the impassive face of the 66-year-old man who was incarcerated for most of his life. It was probably the first time anyone had hugged Younis in 40 years; it was the first time he was free. How could one not be moved by that?

Younis was sentenced to life in prison for his part in killing Avi Bromberg, an Israeli soldier. Very few convicts remain in prison for 40 years for a single count of murder; 40 years is an inhumane and disproportionate punishment for almost anything. Not even Yigal Amir, Yitzhak Rabin’s murderer, deserves it. Because Younis is an Israeli, the state was crueler to him than to prisoners from the territories, and of course than to Jews.

Even in his release he was treated in a shameful manner. He was dropped off at a bus stop in Ra’anana, after 40 years, lest they rejoice in Wadi Ara. At least he wasn’t tossed in a landfill. In the land of spin, the defense minister rushed to Nafha Prison in order to “ensure that a person who murdered Jews does not receive favorable treatment.” O, Itamar Ben-Gvir: Not every Palestinian prisoner is a murderer, and even murderers deserve much better conditions than those given to security prisoners. Forty years without a furlough, a phone call, a conjugal visit? Such is the face of evil.

Shrill voices on the right called for his expulsion; even such a respected, middle-of-the-road journalist as Tal Schneider wrote: “It’s a disgrace to see the joy with which a murderer is welcomed … such behavior is nauseating.” Her reaction is nauseating. In a country in which soldiers kill teenagers and adults, some of them innocent and nearly all of them needlessly, almost daily, it is in fact the evil response of Israelis that provokes nausea. Palestinian Israelis are allowed to see Younis as a hero, and even more so, they are allowed to rejoice upon his release after 40 years. That’s repugnant? How far will the hatred of Arabs and double moral standards go in a society which sanctifies each soldier and every war crime?

I met Younis in 2011, in Shatta Prison, in the office of the prison commander, the wall of which was adorned with a photo of the Lubavicher rebbe. Younis seemed to me “slightly bent, hard and enraged.” He had been in prison for over 20 years by then. “They murdered my hope,” he told me. “What can a prisoner think if seven years of peace talks have not brought about his release, while one abduction by Hezbollah does? Israel only understands force.” Ten years ago, his mother, Subhiya, then 78, was still waiting for him. On Thursday he visited her grave. When she visited him once, prison guards refused to allow her to enter in her wheelchair. When she burst into tears, a guard told her: “Cry, cry. Gilad Shalit’s mother cries every day.”

When will Israelis begin to realize that these people are courageous soldiers in a struggle for national liberation, not only in the eyes of their countrymen, but in the eyes of any objective person? When will a human sentiment toward them be kindled?

Left behind was the new longest-serving security prisoner, the ailing Walid Dakka. In 1984, he was sentenced to life in prison, which was commuted to 37 years. Twenty years ago, he wrote: “I’m writing to you from a parallel time. One of the young men from the intifada told me that many things have changed in your time. Telephones no longer have dials and tires no longer have inner tubes.” In 2014, residents of Baka al-Garbiyeh prepared for his release; his brother As’ad bought 200 illuminated balloons. His release was canceled at the last minute.

“I could have continued my life as a house painter or a gas station attendant. I could have bought a truck. But I saw the horrors of the Lebanon War and the Sabra and Chatila massacre and that shocked me. Sinking into apathy in face of such horrors is the measure of capitulation,” he wrote. When will we understand this?