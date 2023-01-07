Top U.S. Scholars vs. Aid to Ukraine: When Smart People Stake Out Dumb, Immoral Positions

From time to time it so happens that the political scale between left and right bends itself into the shape of a circle that brings together its two ends – the radical left and the radical right – to the same point. Recently, this bizarre scenario has featured prominently in the debate over the war in Ukraine. The inclination of the far right (from Viktor Orbán in Hungary to Narendra Modi in India) to support Putin’s Russia and oppose the West’s support for Ukraine is hardly surprising. For the right, values like autocracy, nationalism and power are far more important than those of democracy, human rights and freedom. However, quite surprisingly, the fiercest and loudest opponents of Western support for Ukraine are not people of the radical right, but rather individuals on the left, whose delusional positions regarding the war seep into major media outlets and the liberal press.

