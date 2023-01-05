We Cannot, as Arabs, Ignore the LGBTQ Fight

Two days ago, while in Abed’s supermarket in Jaffa, I noticed the tahini shelf was full of Al Arz Tahini. The brand is owned by Julia Zaher, who joined in aiding The Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel and promised to fund the LGBT hotline for Arabs. Her support, both on the ideological and financial levels, stirred up a storm. Calls were heard to boycott the company’s products, and supermarket owners in Arab communities removed the products from their shelves.

The storm spread to all of Israeli society and for a few days the tahini was one of the hottest and most talked about topics in the country. The support from the liberal Jewish Israeli community on behalf of the Arab community was amazing and heartwarming. People specifically bought Al Arz Tahini to support and express solidarity with the Arab LGBT community, in support of equality and against silencing people.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The tahini controversy penetrated almost every Arab home in Israel. The company did not lose money and did not go out of business. Zaher did receive threats and shocking responses, but in the end everyone was still alive, the tahini was still on the shelves as a fact on the ground, and the same goes for the LGBT community.

Recently and to my great regret, the efforts that succeeded in forming a new government of incitement and hatred against the LGBT community, Arabs and other minorities require us to take a very brave step and create a civil political coalition for full equality for everyone, men and women. It is impossible to demand civil equality for the Arab community without demanding equality for the LGBT community and other minority groups that live among us, like refugees and those without residency status. Impossible, period.

A straight Arab is no better than a gay Arab, and a Jewish lesbian is no less worthy than a straight Arab woman. The value of equality obligates us in solidarity between Arabs and the Jewish and Arab LGBT community as one.

We must not, in the Arab community, ignore the homophobia and racism. The silence of the Arab leadership concerning the community is shameful and harms the struggle for equality. Liberal Arab society is obligated to stand alongside the LGBT community and create a civil and political front to fight the hatred against any person, unrelated to their nationality, sexual preferences or gender. After joining in the political coalition of the “change government,” the Arab community needs to join the coalition in the streets and the LGBT struggle. This is the politically smart step, a fateful and necessary one in order to create a better future here.

A few months ago, as a Labor Party MK, I met with about 200 young Bedouin Arabs in Rahat. I spoke of equality and my work in the Knesset. I did not hide my opinions concerning the LGBT community, and said one of my achievements was establishing the first hostels in Israel for the Arab LGBT community in Haifa. The audience was attentive for the most part, except for two young men who began throwing in comments, stood up and left the hall, came back, then left again. If this demonstrates anything, it is that the younger generation in the Arab community longs for full rights and wants to be part of a progressive society, but it is torn between its aspirations and traditional society.

The LGBT community lives among us, and its members can be family or our best friends, and they can want equality and personal safety the same as other Arabs. In the end, the struggle is a battle against the conservatism, patriarchy and supremacy of those who think they are better than everyone else and want to continue to repress women, LGBT people, Arabs and refugees.

Ibtisam Mara’ana is a former Labor Party Knesset member and was the chairwoman of the Knesset Committee on Foreign Workers.