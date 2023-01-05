What to Use Instead of ‘neo-Nazis’ When Tweeting About Israel’s Far-right

Dear attorney, urban planner and political activist Amal Oraby,

I've heard that the Israeli public broadcaster had suspended you, until further notice, from presenting your excellent segment on the no less excellent TV show “Mehatzad Hasheni” (“From the Other Side”). The reason for the suspension was your tweets calling far-right politician and the new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “the official spokesman of Israel's neo-Nazi fascist right.”

How could you appear on the Jewish people's public television and tell them: 'You’re occupiers'?

I realized that the public broadcaster, which is now directly threatened by the new communications minister, Shlomo Karhi, was forced to suspend you because of a “violation of the corporation’s ethics code on two different occasions.” The thing is, it wasn’t just the public broadcasting corporation’s ethics code that you violated, but also the code of a good Arab in the State of Israel.

After all, as an Arab in Israel you're supposed to know this code, so I’m surprised at you. Have you forgotten your boundaries? How could you dare appear on the Jewish people's public television in the first place and tell them: “You’re occupiers, you’re criminals, you’re wrong”?

Open gallery view Amal Oraby (right) and Guy Zohar. Credit: Screenshot from Kan 11

Anyway, because I enjoyed your insightful and important comments, please let me help you. It may sound a bit strange, but the things you tweeted can be phrased a little differently in a way that won’t violate the codes and won’t get you suspended.

The first rule, the fundamental one, is “No Holocaust and no Nazis.” The second rule is “You can't call Jews 'terrorists,' only Arabs.” There are a few more rules, but maybe a few concrete examples would be better.

Instead of writing that Ben-Gvir is “the official spokesman of Israel's neo-Nazi fascist right,” it would be better to write: “Ben-Gvir is the official spokesman of Israel's far right, which reminds one of the right from dark, bygone periods in European history.” If the word “history” is too broad for you, you could add: “more precisely, the 1930s.”

Open gallery view Members of Israel's new government take a group shot, in December. Credit: Emil Salman

Instead of tweeting about Ben-Gvir that “the Israeli Knesset equipped a terrorist with a microphone, [parliamentary] immunity and a gun, and released him into the street,” you should have written: “The Israeli Knesset equipped a person convicted of eight criminal acts including rioting, incitement to racism and possession of propaganda for a terror group. He also has two convictions for supporting a terror group – someone with a microphone, immunity and a gun who was released into the street.” Simple, isn’t it?

And instead of tweeting “I love the tizzy the Jews get into every time a storm trooper of the Israeli militia in the occupied territories beats a Jew. After all, what did you think they were giving the Palestinians there, massages?” – it would have been better to write: “I love the Jews' surprise and fury every time an Israeli soldier, occupying a Palestinian civilian population, beats a leftist who demonstrates against the occupation. After all, what did you think they were giving the Palestinians there, massages?”

Open gallery view Shai Glick. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

And you could have added a little joke to soften the atmosphere: “It’s clear that the soldiers would want to give you a massage, but these Palestinians insist on live fire.”

And another thing, Amal, don’t forget that the most important person in Israel today isn't Ben-Gvir, and not even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The most important person is Shai Glick from the B’Tsalmo nonprofit group. Yes, the person who for years informed on people like you and me has become the face of the country.

So continue to give him work; it’s a mitzvah. But at least make it a little harder for him.