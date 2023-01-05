Why I'm Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Hanukkah is, all in all, my favorite Jewish holiday. I like the candles that burn in the winter darkness and the rousing, festive songs. This year, as I lit the candles with people who are close to me, I looked sadly on the flames. That’s because this coming year, I will not celebrate Hanukkah, nor will I celebrate Purim and certainly not Pesach. I don’t intend to mark the Jewish holidays at all.

