What the Left Must Learn From Netanyahu's Revolutionary, Right-wing Government

Israel’s center-left can continue to wallow in self-pity, blaming the entire world for its downfall – with an emphasis on Arab voters, as if they are the sole reason that Yair Lapid is no longer the prime minister – and of course fear-mongering against the new government. There’s another way, the way of looking to the right and learning how to make sweeping changes quickly, decisively and fearlessly, how to change reality, or at least the zeitgeist, almost overnight. But to do that, you must know what you want in the first place, and the losing side finds this difficult.

When the ironically-named “change government” was established, its leaders declared that they did not seek to introduce significant changes, certainly not in regard to the conflict with the Palestinians. It soon became clear that this was a maintenance government. It worked quite well, as it turned out: There were no disasters; Naftali Bennett, followed by Lapid, proved capable of heading a corporate board of directors without shocks. Was it for this that an entire political camp waited for years to remove the bane of its existence, Benjamin Netanyahu?

The so-called government of change settled for less in advance, taking baby steps, not because it was incapable of doing more but rather because it was incapable of telling itself what it wanted to achieve. Ever since the Zionist left lost its way – the center never really had one – it has wandered, wanting a little of everything and nothing in full. Less corruption and more peace, economy and security. Something like that. And so its glory days came and went, and we are living with the results.

The sixth Netanyahu government is less than one week old, and our heads are spinning from the tsunami of draft bills – some of them insane – from the changes that have been introduced – most of them horrifying – and from the new agenda that has hit us like a storm – most of it ominous. You can say anything about the new government except that it doesn’t know what it wants, that it isn’t revolutionary and that it isn’t trying to turn Israel upside down, convulse its institutions and establish irreversible facts on the ground. Will it succeed? It’s too soon to tell. Perhaps it’s all just idle talk, and it’s best if that was the case.

But unlike the opposing camp, the right is not afraid of its own shadow, it is not afraid to set controversial, revolutionary goals and act quickly to achieve them. The right does not mumble, apologize, claim the moral high ground or try to justify itself. It doesn’t care what others say. It storms the government with a knife in its teeth, hungry for changes, “From this day forward, we transform the old world from its foundations.” While the Bennett and Lapid governments did not dare to change hardly anything, the Netanyahu government sets far-reaching goals and does not hesitate to attack, and to hell with what anyone says.

Just imagine the previous government having taken, for example, three revolutionary steps, all of them attainable during its brief time in power and all of them game changers: In his first month in office, Lapid could have brought about the release of Marwan Barghouti. He could have acted to give legal status to the handful of asylum seekers remaining here, erasing Israel’s disgrace and solving a few social and economic problems along the way. Finally, the government could have taken concrete moves to operate public transportation on Shabbat, giving us a different Israel.

The Palestinians would have had a free, very popular leader, open to new possibilities. About 40,000 asylum seekers would have been taken in with fairness and respect. And normalization in regard to Shabbat would have been on the horizon, toward the separation of religion from the state. Of the three examples, the most typical is that of Barghouti: There is almost no one in the center-left who does not recognize that he must be released from prison in Israel. But no one in this camp screwed up the necessary courage.

The right threatens revolution. The center-left is in a bomb shelter. It has much to learn from the right.