They’re Burning Your Village Down

The sacking of the village almost always comes as a surprise. The villagers are just going about their lives and an attack on their village seems so farfetched and unrealistic that it doesn’t intrude on their thoughts.

That's not the situation right now – the villagers know that there's a plan afoot to burn the place down, and the attackers themselves let it be known ahead of time that they are going to do so. They say so without batting an eyelash: We're going to burn down your village.

'Time to resist': Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's 'nightmare government'

Itamar Ben-Gvir goes up on the Temple Mount and ignites flames. Shlomo Karhi says he'll shut down the public broadcaster. Yariv Levin will destroy the rule of law. Orit Strock and Simcha Rothman say they'll erase any concept of equality and supplant it with Jewish identity and heritage. In the West Bank, Bezalel Smotrich and Ben-Gvir will be in charge and they’ll attack us from there.

And what do the villagers do? They stand up straight and say, “The government will be judged by its actions,” and if it gets too extreme, “the world will keep it in line.” This, instead of rising up and shouting, “We won’t let you destroy our village! And if you try to destroy it – you’ll encounter fierce public opposition the likes of which you’ve never dreamed of.”

The careful language of “the leftist media” is easy to spot, the tacit defense by top journalists of the leader’s strengths. They know that the nation may have had its say, but it certainly didn’t wish for Moshe Gafni and Yitzhak Goldknopf to so drastically inflate the yeshivas’ funding and to eliminate the teaching of core subjects, nor did the public dream of seeing Smotrich and Ben-Gvir bring us to the edge of the planned Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

What danger do all the words of reassurance pose? The danger lies in lowering people’s motivation to defend the village – when pyromaniacs are approaching the gates, legitimacy mustn’t be granted to those who are eager to burn down your house and empty it of all its moral content. It should go without saying that anyone who just allows evil forces to waltz in and destroy his village without a fight doesn’t deserve to live there.

Among the villagers are those who say, “Put your trust in Benjamin Netanyahu. Did you see what he said to the American media?” But despite his multi-faced image, Netanyahu is as big a pyromaniac as they come. He sowed division among different parts of the public, he fanned hatred for Arabs and leftists and made such hatred a “national value.” He agreed to pass discriminatory legislation just to keep his political house of cards afloat.

Make no mistake about it, he'll not protect our village. True, he won’t stand at the vanguard of the attackers. But the great destroyers of democracy aren’t the ones who charged the Capitol – they let others do it for them.

Our village must remain vigilant. It must develop a powerful immune response to the twisted ideas of Smotrich and Avi Maoz, for whom “Judaism” means intolerance and Jewish supremacy and a war on anyone who does not adhere to their idea of family values.

Unlike them, our village fully embraces its Declaration of Independence. It welcomes those who are dedicated to Jewish tradition, for they also know that their village is built upon pillars of the rule of law, of equality for each and every person who was born in God’s image, and that this includes Arabs, women and LGBT people.

This is not the time to try to understand the sackers’ motives, or what they wish to build upon the ruins of our village after they burn it to the ground, because if we don’t stand up to them, we're in for destruction and ruin. We must muster every resource to defend our village from those who're plotting to destroy it.