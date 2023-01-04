Without ever wanting to be this, Amir Ohana is the most important gay person in Israel today. Even if he is a fig leaf, as they say of him, the precedents he has and will create as Knesset speaker are significant and irreversible. They are greater than him and the question of what need they seek to satisfy and what shame they are meant to cover.

The first speech by a coalition member following the government’s inauguration, in which Ohana thanked his husband “for Chai (18) years now,” was particularly significant. Its importance does not lie in what TV critics or famous LGBTQ activists think about it, but rather its impact on a closeted gay person from an ultra-Orthodox city or the periphery, places where it’s harder to be gay. That boy, that girl, see Itamar Ben-Gvir hug Ohana, see the Haredim vote for him, see how naturally his family is accepted in Likud. That is the true test.

It is doubtful whether Ohana wants to be such a symbol. For most of his political life, he has eschewed the label of “gay of the day.” But now, as Knesset speaker – one of the symbols of government in Israel – he will find it difficult to avoid that label. Especially in this coalition.

Ohana has already announced that he won’t vote against the LGBTQ community. He’ll likely offset his vote, rather than openly rebel against his coalition partners. This may well be a precedent, the first time a Member of Knesset gets a pass on LGBTQ matters. The coalition has a few other members who would be glad to get such a pass. If the speaker himself can do so on ideological grounds, he’ll probably not be the only one – especially now that a group of disillusioned and embittered Likud MKs is coalescing. It’s not that the coalition harbors covert gay activists: It contains secular lawmakers who live among their people, whose children go to the public school system, and who are not keen to vote on such matters.

Furthermore, most Haredim are not active in their opposition to gays. They would rather not have them spoken of at all, for good or ill. When Ohana spoke of it, they muttered their anger quietly. This, in terms of the pure Haredi worldview, is akin to silence. Those who are fervent in their opposition to the LGBTQ community are Avi Maoz and his ilk. But it is not certain that Maoz, the representative of a small purist group on the margins of religious Zionism, will set the tone in the coalition. And many religious people hope that he won’t.

In any event, if the demands and talk of the Noam party have an effect – so do the words of the Knesset speaker. If Ohana will want to block anti-gay legislation and succeeds in doing so, maybe it will be a blessing in disguise for the community. These coming years may prove, in retrospect, to have been its golden years. The common enemy can serve to unite the ranks of the community – especially should the coalition’s actions amount to words and no more. Social revolutions often benefit from coarse and offensive opponents, who compel the undecided to pick a side.

Amir Ohana is definitely not an LGBTQ activist. He just lives his life – but even in his passive way, he may do more for the community over the coming years than its greatest activists.