I Made It Out of the Haredi World, but Most Don’t

My name is Yael Eliya. I’m 36. I grew up in Bnei Brak and decided to leave the ultra-Orthodox community when I was 24. The process of leaving the Haredi community was very complicated in every respect. I would like to focus on the bumps in the road that I needed to travel until I effectively integrated into the job market and the world of academia.

In every Western country, the government sees to it that its children acquire the knowledge necessary to support themselves and enter the workforce. Israel also has a compulsory education law, to provide equal opportunity to every child in the country, but children like me who were sent to the Haredi education system haven’t been receiving an equal opportunity.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

I studied English and math at a low level, and there are many ultra-Orthodox Israeli children who don’t even receive that. When I ventured out into the general community, I lacked basic qualifications not only in English and math but in many other aspects of my life. And the huge gap with which I went out into the world came about under the auspices of the government, which gave the educational system in which I was placed permission not to provide me an education that would qualify me for a high school matriculation certificate.

When I left the Haredi world, my financial situation was poor. I was in survival mode, battling for every shekel. My dream was to enter the academic world and earn a degree that would allow me to advance in the job market and fulfill my potential. I registered for supplementary study toward a bachelor’s degree at a college for girls. It was based on a teaching certificate that I had, which had qualified me as a nursery-school or first-grade teacher. I studied for an entire year and had two semesters left to complete my degree. But because the law requires teachers to have a matriculation certificate, I was required to drop out of the program and complete my matriculation requirements.

Unfortunately, as a result of my financial situation, I couldn’t do that and was forced to defer studies toward the matriculation certificate. I didn’t receive assistance from the government or any of its representatives. I didn’t know what to do. An attempt to even contact the education minister didn’t help. I felt that I simply didn’t count.

I waited until I was 30 to study at a preparatory program at Bar-Ilan University for students of that age and older, where I didn’t need a matriculation certificate. I studied for a bachelor’s degree in economics and management, and there too, the gaps in my general knowledge and in math and English became apparent. Week after week, while also holding down a full-time job, I sat at home trying to survive what I was facing in life to bridge the gaps.

I successfully completed the course work toward my degree, but I had to put a lot more effort into it than my classmates. It’s only now, a number of years after leaving the Haredi community, that I’ve managed to bridge the gaps and even start my own business and make a respectable living.

The absurdity in the lack of a response to my situation was considerable. The state had decided to sentence me to a meager life based on ignorance. Either I was to remain in the ultra-Orthodox world with the little knowledge that it provided and required, or I could venture into the secular world without any of the necessary tools. One way or another, I was being abandoned to my fate.

It is first and foremost in the state’s interest to provide assistance to women and men who leave Haredi society to enter academia or the job market. Give me the necessary tools to become a functioning, creative, taxpaying citizen.

The research department at Out for Change, an organization that provides support for people who leave the Haredi community, has shown that most of them are employed in fields where average salaries are low. That’s regrettable but not surprising. If the state managed to assist us, it would get a major return on its investment in the taxes that we would pay.

I’m not asking for charity. I’m asking for the government to take responsibility for its actions. When I left the ultra-Orthodox world, wishing to fulfill my potential, I faced a daily battle to make something of myself and advance. Every day, in every situation, I got reminders of the disparities that I was dragging around from the world I had come from.

The Haredi way is not appropriate for everyone. Not everyone who is born into the community wishes to remain there. I would expect that all of my Haredi brothers and sisters and I would have the chance to choose our own path. The numbers leaving the community are large and growing – tens of thousands of people, each of whom is fighting to fulfill themselves despite the disadvantages they bring along from their past.

Elected representatives in the Knesset have been signing coalition agreements on the formation of the new government, trying to extract the maximum for the voters whom they pretend to represent. But the Haredi Knesset members are divorced from what is happening among their voters and the voters’ families. A huge population is thirsting for knowledge, education and the professional tools to extract them from the poverty and ignorance that their current education systems consign them to.

Even if they aren’t thinking about it now, a considerable number of people from this community will one day leave it. Why make their path, difficult as it already is, even more complicated?

The new cabinet has a large number of Torah scholars. I would like to draw their attention to a portion from the Book of Exodus (23:5) which appears to be a call to do something that goes against human nature. “If you see the donkey of someone who hates you fallen down under its load, do not leave it there; be sure you help them with it.”

It’s a call to help even those who hate you – so surely it applies here, when we are talking about your children and brothers and sisters. There is no hate between us. On the contrary. Help us succeed in bridging the gaps through assistance from the State of Israel. All of us will benefit from that.

Eliya conducts personal training through dialog and sports.