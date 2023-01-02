On the Israel Defense Forces, Politicization, Hypocrisy and Denial

Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich and many others reassure us: There will be no mass transformations. The Israel Defense Forces will not be politicized, the rights of LGBTQ people will not be harmed, only necessary changes will be made to the judicial system and there will be no restrictions to freedom of expression or freedom of the press. The government will act to promote unity in Israel.

These words of reassurance do not dispel justified concerns. Still, the government should be given a chance to prove that it is sincere about these promises. Likewise, it is inappropriate to reject out of hand the argument that left-wing governments did not truly safeguard democracy, or that the army is not free of political appointments. It is imperative to vigorously oppose the politicization of the army, but it is common knowledge that since time immemorial – the trend began in the era of David Ben-Gurion – officers have been promoted to senior positions (also) due to their views and proximity.

Contrariwise, the promotion of equally qualified officers has been blocked for the same reasons. Interestingly, among those who have rallied recently to the side of Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (whose complaint regarding political interference in military appointments – such as that of the chief military rabbi, for example – is entirely justified) can be seen figures who call the IDF an “army of occupation” and who fought Kochavi over his efforts to transform the IDF into a “lethal army.”

It must be said unambiguously: Entrusting the process of choosing the chief military rabbi to Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef (who did not serve in the IDF, but the same is true of a chief rabbi who did serve), is outrageous and reckless.

Nevertheless, although they are correct in principle, there is much hypocrisy and denial in the complaints about politicization on the part of politicians and retired officers. Chief military rabbis, especially chief military rabbis, have been political appointments par excellence. Moreover, in contrast to every other branch of the military, in which there is frequent turnover of commanders, chiefs of staff let chief military rabbis serve for many years, causing atrophy and corruption in the Military Rabbinate.

During the great wave of immigration from the former Soviet Union, Rabbi Yoel Bin-Nun distributed position papers with a vigorous warning: Israel’s Chief Rabbinate imposes severe conversion restrictions on the immigrants. This is liable to become a historic missed opportunity. (How right he was!) The injustice can be rectified in only one place: the IDF, when the immigrants’ children serve in it. One day, on the brink of despair, Bin-Nun consulted a friend from the inner circle of the late Chief of Staff Amnon Lipkin-Shahak. Join the Military Rabbinate, the friend suggested, and become project manager for conversion. Preferably, to ensure success, as chief military rabbi. I’ll take it up with the chief of staff.

Lipkin-Shahak listened and replied: I highly consider the proposal. Yoel, a combat paratrooper veteran and a man of profound Jewish, Zionist and historical awareness, is suited to the task. However, in appointing chief military rabbis, he concluded, it’s the politicians who decide. He did try to advance the move but the government headed by the Labor Alignment (a previous iteration of today’s Labor Party), which needed, as always, the support of religious politicians, did not pursue it further.

It's important to note that the one who took up the challenge, albeit with limited results, was Maj. Gen. (ret.) Elazar Stern. He began the work as chief education officer and continued with greater momentum as head of the IDF Manpower Directorate. The Military Rabbinate was involved but, due to fear of the Chief Rabbinate, did more harm than good.