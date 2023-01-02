Will the Opposition Fight Netanyahu the Way He Fought It?

On the day his new government was sworn in, Benjamin Netanyahu stood in the Knesset, faced the members of the opposition and said that “losing an election isn't the end of democracy, it's the essence of democracy. A democratic regime is tested first and foremost by the willingness of the losing side to accept the majority’s decision.”

The members of the government that just left office – which Netanyahu said from the very start stole the 2021 election and defrauded voters – listened in shock. They recalled how, on inauguration day, opposition lawmakers led by Netanyahu shouted down Naftali Bennett, a clear sign of their intention to bring down the elected government from the moment it was sworn in.

Meanwhile, last week while Netanyahu was giving lawmakers a lesson in democracy, thousands of demonstrators stood 300 meters from the Knesset behind fences, protesting the forming of the new insane government. The demonstrators were guarded by mounted police; after all, the incoming prime minister had warned that they planned to break into parliament in a repeat of the January 6 events at the U.S. Capitol.

But a right-wing activist, Moshe Meron, was allowed to stand near the Knesset next to a huge sign reading “leftist traitors” – no police, no horses, just one man, one sign, one act of incitement. This is the face of democracy that Netanyahu is talking about. Get used to it.

Since some people still believe that the apprehension about the new government is the self-hypnosis of a wailing mob, note that our new “national security minister,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, says incitement to racism will no longer disqualify a Knesset candidate so that Arab-Israeli leader Ayman Odeh can be prevented from running for reelection.

They’re really sweet, our new cabinet members. Not only do they openly derive pleasure from their power to intimidate and bully members of minority groups, they're planning their next moves. In this way, the right guarantees the perpetuation of its rule without the awkward need to enact a law stripping Arab Israelis of the right to vote.

After all, camouflage is an important instrument in dramatically changing a system of government. Does anybody else want to tell me that the dark prophecies go too far?

Even now members of the opposition believe that a few cries of 'weak' will suffice.

While we’re talking about camouflage, one more detail: When Netanyahu addressed the Knesset after he signed the hair-raising coalition agreements, new Justice Minister Yariv Levin – the man who justifies the cliché 50 shades of gray – had already begun planning his “reforms of the legal system.” Levin, who thinks that Netanyahu’s criminal cases are a scandal against him, will curb the power of the High Court of Justice. And when Arab parties are being disqualified and the High Court is neutered, what methods of struggle will remain?

According to its members, the government of Bennett and Yair Lapid fell because they differ from Netanyahu and displayed sportsmanship and statesmanship, came to work and shunned party politics. Even now they believe it will suffice to harass the new government in the Knesset with a few barbs and cries of “weak.”

But Netanyahu isn't the weak one here. They are. Not for a moment could Bennett, Lapid and Benny Gantz free themselves from Netanyahu. They yearned for his approval. They wanted to show him that basically they think like him but are better than he is. Like those still unconvinced that we’re on the way to a benighted regime, they didn’t believe their own prophecies.

They wanted to be like Netanyahu in every way except one: a desire to valiantly fight for one's government and win an election, released from the need to show how much cleaner and morally superior they are to Netanyahu. Will they now, when everything they warned about has happened, fight him the way he fought them so they can make the government's life miserable until it falls?