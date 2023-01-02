What Is Kochavi Protesting About?

Aviv Kochavi doth protest too much. In order to understand how the concept of truth has been hijacked by the ideological right, dismantled, reformulated, and put on display in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, we need to ask ourselves some difficult questions.

For instance, are we really horrified over the division of the Israel Defense Forces that Netanyahu is planning – that the IDF will in practice be split between the “regular army” under the command of the chief of staff, subordinate to the defense minister, and “an army of the territories” commanded by Bezalel Smotrich? Is it such a terrible idea? Does the army really oppose it? Or does its opposition arise from outside pressures, and deep down it really believes the division will serve its interests? Could Netanyahu be pulling the chestnuts out of the fire for Kochavi?

Anyone visiting the territories can’t leave without the impression that many soldiers identify with “our brothers,” the settlers. What’s really the difference between a soldier who wears a kippa and the settler he is supposed to prevent from rioting on Hebron’s Shuhada Street? Didn’t you see how soldiers were kissing the stone together with worshippers at Joseph’s Tomb? Why should a soldier at an emplacement in Hebron not light Hanukkah candles with the security coordinator of the “Jewish settlement”? Is the army really interested in seeing clashes between soldiers and settlers?

And, more than that, is the IDF at all capable of creating a clear set of values to counter the dissonance soldiers encounter when they serve in territory inhabited by Israelis?

The answer to these questions is a resounding no. Therefore, Smotrich’s appointment is simply a recognition of a reality that already exists and turns a truth that no one dares to speak into one that is out there in the open.

In practice, the army in the West Bank is the settlers’ army. The two are thoroughly integrated. The IDF can’t be a hostile entity for the settlers, one that they see as the enemy that restricts them. The soldiers serving in the territories sympathize with the Israeli-Jewish settlers. As they see it, they are both fighting a war with the same Palestinian “enemy.”

The link between the Elor Azaria affair and Smotrich’s appointment shouldn’t be underestimated. For the right wing, the affair was a watershed. No one can tell them that they aren’t moral or just. Itamar Ben-Gvir and his base want to exempt each and every soldier – and not only soldiers – from being prosecuted for killing Palestinians “suspected” of being terrorists. No more will concepts like “unjustified” or “unreasonable” will be employed in relation to Arabs.

Remember that the Israeli public felt Azaria and his family were abandoned by an army that failed to give him and soldiers like him “backing.” Today, who would be surprised by an incident like that? Today, it’s clear that the fissures in the wall supposedly built between purity of arms and “national” identification that countenances the use of unrestrained force against Palestinians have widened to the point that the army can no longer continue to ignore them. Soldiers may still abandon their positions.

By getting control of the “army of the West Bank,” Smotrich has broken the Gordian Knot with a sword – he has solved a problem that Kochavi failed to solve. It seems that’s also clear to Kochavi, who needed to speak with Netanyahu urgently “to discuss the transfer of powers.” Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother, famously comments while watching the play “The Mousetrap” that the actress playing the queen whose husband has been murdered “doth protest too much” when she vows never to marry again. Kochavi also doth protest too much.