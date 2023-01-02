That’s Not How You Build a Wall

We're facing one of the greatest dangers the state has ever known: a right-wing, fascist government. A courageous opposition must stand up against this evil and do all it can to stop the waves of madness that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Benjamin Netanyahu plan to hit us with. “Winter is coming,” the popular saying from “Game of Thrones,” is well suited to the new Knesset and the government that was sworn on Thursday. The question is whether the opposition is capable of being the wall that stands against the threat.

Last Monday I traveled from Haifa to Jerusalem during constant rain. I actually love winter and its rain, but this another kind of rain fell on me as well: a cloudburst of bad news from my colleagues on the center-left that left me as dark and gloomy as the skies above.

The first bit of bad news was on the front page of Yedioth Ahronoth, where I read Benny Gantz’s eulogy for Rabbi Haim Druckman, who had died the night before. It was an empathetic eulogy despite the fact that the rabbi was not only the spiritual father of the settlements but of the new regime that has been thrust upon us.

I checked: Perhaps it was written by Bezalel Smotrich. But why should I have been surprised it wasn’t, because it was the same Gantz who as defense minister continued the work of entrenching the occupation and abusing the Palestinians, the same Gantz who served in the government with Netanyahu when it suited his interests.

The second bit of bad news appeared on the opinion pages of Haaretz, where Odeh Bisharat (“Save Galilee from the hate-mongers,” December 26) recounted a meeting of the Misgav Regional Council in the Galilee whose participants included the chair of the council and the secretaries general of the kibbutz and moshavim movements. The representatives of these movements, the backbone of Israel’s center left, had gathered in order to discuss an urgent plan to “save the Galilee.”

I thought, maybe it was a conference about saving Galilee from its unemployment crisis? Or from the hospital shortage that has, among other things, led to a drop in life expectancy in Israel’s geographic periphery?

It wasn’t. Bisharat said the meeting was called to discuss the demographic threat facing the Galilee – in other words, to save the Galilee from the Arabs. The meeting’s participants even went as far as to suggest that the new government will create an opportunity to resume the Judaization of the Galilee. One of the proposals was to bring in a million Jews to the area. Like arms dealers, who make their living from war, for the center left fascism is a chance to acquire one dunam here, another dunam there.

The third bit of news came by way of Twitter in the form of a picture of a meeting of opposition leaders. It is clear that Yair Lapid, who'll be leading the group, had called together all the relevant party heads – Gantz, Merav Michaeli, Avigdor Lieberman and Mansour Abbas. But he didn't invite me.

Maybe it was out of fear. Because he wants at his side only Arabs who accept being the residents of someone else’s country. He wants Arabs who can be taken out as a tool when they’re needed and dispensed with when they’re no longer useful. For Lapid, the ultimate Arab is a consumer with neither a national backbone or one of values.

The truth is that I understand why Lapid fears inviting someone like me, a native-born Palestinian who demands full national and civic equality and insists on true democracy here for everyone, founded on a Jewish-Arab partnership. But an Arab like that isn’t welcome by Lapid. His approach is the approach that enabled people like Ben-Gvir to grow and prosper.

Friends, this is not how you build a wall! It’s not how you'll bring down fascist rule! The only way we can do it is by an honest partnership between Jews and Arabs, one that accepts us and our demands, and isn’t conditioned on our fitting into your comfort zone.

Wake up! The struggle for democracy in the State of Israel is critical. Especially for us, the Palestinian citizens of Israel, democracy gives us room to breathe. But it can’t be separated from the Palestinians’ demand for an end to the occupation – it’s one of the battles we must fight for the sake of genuine democracy for all. The struggle to bring down fascism must include an uncompromising struggle against the occupation. Alone, we Arabs can’t stop this government, but without us, you also can’t stop it.

Ayman Odeh is a member of Knesset and chairman of the Hadash-Ta’al party.