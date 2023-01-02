Is a Fraudulent Government Now a Fraudulent Opposition?

He split up the Joint List, which had served as a wall to protect us from the fascist right; he visited the Prime Minister’s Office on Balfour Street four times; and met with Rabbi Haim Druckman, the spiritual father of the fascist duo Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. And, when all this failed to get him a place in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Mansour Abbas, the leader of the United Arab List, was left with no choice but to join the so-called government of change.

And still, after all that, he claimed that it was the Joint List that enabled Netanyahu and his partners to return to power. Such hypocrisy is unprecedented.

But none of this compares to the divisions Abbas imposed on the country’s Arab population, and not just politically. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a few of the party’s leaders began to speak loudly against LGBTQ people and their supporters, even though the issue has never been an important one in Arab society, which is conservative on one hand and tolerant on the other.

None of this caused anyone on the center-left to move a muscle. At a time when the Jewish LGBTQ community is at the center of attention, their Arab brothers and sisters count for nothing.

Things get even more complicated. There are a lot of reasons given for the fall of the government of change – some of them correct – but they don’t tell the entire story, which is this: The government of change was a government of continuation. Even when it was in the process of being formed, its leaders chose to keep to the rules set by Netanyahu – Abbas, who had been courted by Netanyahu earlier, was welcome while the Joint List was spurned.

Some time in the distant future, historians will say that it would have been more appropriate to call the government that was in power from June 2021 to December 2022 a government of fraudulence. They will say that this government’s policies on essential issues were the same as those of the previous Netanyahu government. And that is why it fell: The real thing is more attractive than the imitation.

It’s said that the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu would ask his driver to signal left while turning right. The government of change never even signaled left – both in its declarations and in its acts, it was on the extreme right. Even in its final days, it undertook two horrifying measures: taking away the citizenship of a Palestinian and expelling him to France, and holding on to the body of a Palestinian prisoner who had just died. You call this a government of change?

Even in these dramatic times, the new leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, is operating in the best colonial traditions of divide and rule. Abbas, who now frowns on the government of Ben-Gvir, is in, while Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, the heads of the parties most determined to fight against fascism, are out. Lapid and friends have made the move from fraudulent government to fraudulent opposition.

Even the left wing of the government of change never raised its voice against the occupation, which is the source of all tragedy. Like black, the occupation can go with every color – black and white, black and yellow, black and pink. The occupation likewise goes with every kind of injustice – occupation and racism, occupation and corruption, occupation and hatred of the other, occupation and religious coercion, occupation and arms sales, occupation and male chauvinism and finally, most sickening of all, occupation and dictatorship.

Israeli society must wean itself from the occupation. If it fails to, when the first opportunity arises – after a major terrorist attack, God forbid, or tensions with Iran – patriotism will conquer our fake opposition, and we’ll be treated to the spectacle of Lapid with Ben-Gvir, Benny Gantz with Smotrich. With this fraudulent opposition, a spectacle like this is quite possible.

In the meantime, here is a little challenge: After the newly minted minister Ben-Gvir threatens Odeh with passing a law that would bar him from sitting in the Knesset, will the muses remain quiet, or will they raise their voices? The answer to this will determine whether Israel is going to darker places or whether there remains a glimmer of hope.