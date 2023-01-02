A Healthy Society Is Proud of Cleaning the Stables, but Israel Is Sick

Long before he was charged with crimes, a few people tried to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to seriously prepare for a legal battle. “The public arena is the story,” he told them, dismissing their advice. “I’ll be convicted in any case; the game is rigged.”

Convinced that he had to avoid an indictment and a trip through the “meat grinder,” as he put it, Netanyahu outlined his strategy: Aggressively and systematically destroy the public’s trust in law enforcement and the courts. “I’ll do to them what Donald Trump did to the FBI,” he told one interlocutor, and warned another that if the attorney general at the time indicted him, “[Avichai] Mendelblit will bury the rule of law.”

Netanyahu initially believed that his efforts via his soldiers in the mainstream media and the loyal and outspoken ones on social media would keep him safe. When this didn't work and the indictment was filed, he presumably thought the campaign would seep into the courtroom.

Years have passed since the campaign was launched; let’s go over a few of the results. The police's major-crimes unit is paralyzed and doesn't touch corruption at the top. Job applications at the State Prosecutor’s Office have dropped dramatically.

On the stand, prosecution witnesses in Netanyahu’s corruption trial show mistrust and disdain for the law enforcement system, and give in to the defense attorneys. Witnesses whose testimony implicates Netanyahu receive threats from his supporters that continue even after the state belatedly charges a handful of them.

Meanwhile, prosecutors and journalists are told that they should be in prison, or dead, the chief prosecutor comes to court with a security detail and her son suffers threats and harassment.

The campaign’s effects have spread to the other side as well. A defeated professor, a former education minister, proposes a dirty deal: Suspend Netanyahu’s trial to escape the imbroglio. A fearful commentator calls for ending the saga without a finding of moral turpitude. A former police commissioner suggests ending the whirlwind with a plea bargain. As the sociologist put it, “Our democracy isn't ready for the prosecution of a sitting prime minister.”

“Beyond a certain threshold, power erases embarrassment,” the Australian author Peter Robb wrote in “Midnight in Sicily” about top Italian politicians who escaped criminal conviction despite their corrupt ties with Mafia chiefs and tycoons. Netanyahu is Israel's best campaigner ever, as seen in his victories in the 1996 and 2015 elections he was widely expected to lose.

But it appears his battle to stay out of prison has been his most effective fight. The campaign’s success demonstrates not only his skills but also the weakness of society’s mechanisms.

The law enforcement system in a democracy, even one as shaky as ours, can sometimes be a tool in the hands of the government to oppress disadvantaged communities that demand the redress of injustice. The system can violate the human rights of the underprivileged and abuse the Other; in Israel, the Arab community and foreign workers, for example.

Netanyahu’s corruption trial is a reverse situation. The defendants are three of the most powerful people in the country, two media billionaires in a case of giving favors and selling public interests. All three succumbed to the illusion of immunity – like any person with too much power.

Meanwhile, people who for years ran the show behind the scenes were questioned as criminal suspects: well-connected businesspeople, sophisticated machers and political hacks who were hired for positions far beyond their capabilities solely to serve the powers that be.

A healthy society would be proud that it cleans the palace stables while never easing the trenchant criticism of the police's and prosecutors' violations of suspects’ rights. But Israel is a sick place.