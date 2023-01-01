A Private War Against the Man With the Bomb

The heavens have asked for mercy on me: An elderly man stands in the city square, an explosive device strapped to his body and his hand on the detonator.

He's silent; who knows what he wants? He refuses to speak Hebrew and what he says in fluent English is vague and confused. The crowd around him is paralyzed with fear. Someone asks: Is it the trial? And if we cancel it, will you go home? Forever? Not a muscle moves on his face.

Some people can’t take the tension. They're incapable of suffering through the wait before the blow lands. Give him a plea bargain already, urges an important commentator, even without moral turpitude! Before he destroys everything! It’s better to defend the legal system for the long term and reach a dishonorable compromise, the former education minister says in shock.

It won’t end with the Supreme Court override, warn all of those who're raising their hands in surrender, it will not end with annexation, or the Dery law or the Ben-Gvir law. After all, you know him. Give this crazy man what he wants, let him take it and go away – to America, to give lectures, to the really big money.

He’s not like that, say others, to calm us down, but the doubt is clear on their faces too. It’s only talk, they say. Just words and even more words, but even he has red lines (he reads The New York Times too).

You’ll see, they say in terrified hope – in the end he'll still be the responsible adult. It’s not that bad, writes an authorized commentator, the government is actually a “reasonable government,” as if the alternative is a government of murderers and pedophiles.

This is how it is in our little Sicily. What do you want, the old man with the bomb whispers to those close to him, after all I’m being blackmailed too. The more pressure put on him, the closer his hand gets to the detonator.

We know that a weak man being extorted, with his hand on the trigger, is the most dangerous man of all. This is not the first time a violent psychopath is holding frightened hostages, it never ends with their giving in and paying. If you help me, I’ll help you, says the blackmailed blackmailer, and if not – you’ll get yours. I’ll blow myself up, but you will go with me. You choose.

He no longer needs a plea bargain. What does he care about such a deal if after a text message, or a wink, or a direct order, 64 Knesset members vote for the French law or Norwegian law or who cares where – or a law that will halt/postpone/cancel the trial?

You'll still come crawling to him on hand and knee, say his admirers, he's your last hope' you’ll beg him to take it. Wait for the biggest nightmare of all, they say: the destruction of the Third Temple, the destruction of your Court.

How do you stop the destruction of the secular temple, whose priests were the only ones to confront its rulers? It’s easy to write about it, but hard to do something.

It’s easy to recommend a tax revolt, refusing to serve in the reserves, going out to the streets – but we’re not like that. They changed the rules of the game and forgot to tell us. We are law-abiding, we stop at red lights even at 4 in the morning.

To go out into the streets? That’s worth it only in a country where public opinion has influence. What point is there in protesting in a country whose citizens see no importance in its image or their own? A country that doesn’t care if it’s a “leper” or “fascistic.” A country where your word means nothing and a law is not a law. Yitzchak Goldknopf can divide up another 100 apartments without approval and he’ll still be the housing minister.

What more needs to happen for us to go out into the streets? After all, we know everything. We know how the schools will look under Avi Maoz, health care under Orit Strock, and gays under Simcha Rothman. Is our love of the homeland so fierce that we'll go out into the streets for it? Neglect our families? Have your workplaces go on strike and spend weeks in the city squares?

No. It'll be a private war. Everyone and their own front. The protest will come from below, not from Yair Lapid but from Daphni Leef, not from Benny Gantz but from Amir Haskel.

This will be a Glatt Kosher Jewish protest. The way the Jews protested hundreds of years ago under bitter, hostile foreign rule. The way our forefathers related to the local overlord, the emperor and the czar: We will cheat on our taxes, evade reserve duty, wave our foreign passports. But we must not forget: We will always be living under threat.

The pathetic old man will not let go of the explosive device strapped to his chest; he will have it with him when he lays down at night and when he rises in the morning. He will always go with it and we will go with him, along the edge of the abyss.

Wait, you haven’t seen anything yet. The formation of the government is a historic event, a one-time thing. As important as Yitzhak Rabin’s murder. This is the first time Jews are forming a government whose laws are similar to those in whose name their own people were destroyed.