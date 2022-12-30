The Insult – and the Opportunity – for LGBTQ Israelis

Beneath the fear, worry, anger and certainly the noise of the political wrangling, beneath an honest attempt to figure out what's the reality to fight to the death and what's merely anxiety boiling over, I've suffered a searing insult and deep sorrow.

Someone put me on a blacklist where I’m described as an arm of some octopus, or part of a mafia, solely on the basis of my sexual orientation. This is as base and humiliating as depicting someone's ethnic or communal origins not as biographical details but as an ugly mark of Cain that sucks in all the rest of the person’s essence.

It’s not even an argument – perhaps instinctive, but always legitimate – in the marketplace of ideas. It's just a brand accompanied by rude disqualification.

Someone put me on the list in order to hurt me and my ability to earn a living, and as a consequence, my family as well, even though I've never done that person any harm. I've never intruded on his life, or invaded his living room or the desk where he teaches his children, and certainly not his bedroom. Still, he has branded me with the aim of hurting me. Hurting us.

And it isn’t just us, members of the LGBTQ community who work in the media and have been branded, nor is the Noam party the only one doing the branding. The Likud party's four coalition agreements with its partners contain provisions that permit discrimination against and harm to members of the LGBTQ community. Indeed, discrimination and harm are the logic for drafting these provisions and passionately insisting on their inclusion in the agreements.

What kind of harm will this be and how far will it go? It’s too early to tell. There could be a murderous interpretation, like the ultra-Orthodox man who killed a teenage girl at Jerusalem’s Pride parade in 2015. Or public norms might be created that allow us and our children to be ostracized and shamed.

We might have to go back to living in secrecy and suffering permanent fear for our existence due to hate crimes, or there might be a deep rift in our country and society, much of which has accepted the LGBTQ community in the same way progressive countries have around the world.

Over the years I've been scrupulous about talking with anyone who wanted to talk – including rabbis whose worldview resembles that of the Noam party – about our community’s issues and about my interlocutors' view of the community. I want to listen to all the voices in the conversation, but also to understand their motives and the fears that have made them so obsessively preoccupied with the LGBTQ community.

The claim that keeps coming up is that they have nothing against the individual gay, lesbian or transgender person. They merely object to policies that “encourage this” – fertility treatments, surrogate motherhood, regularization of non-biological parenthood, stipends for single mothers and other things the country offers its heterosexual citizens that, in the critics' view, should be denied to members of the LGBTQ community. They believe that a policy of encouragement could destroy the foundations of Jewish society as they would like to see it.

I've never tried to convince them or change their views. Freedom of expression allows people to say almost anything, and every person has the right to espouse any ideology, even if it hurts my feelings.

I've only insisted on one thing with them – you can't harm an entire community without causing devastating harm to its individual members. After all, before members of the LGBTQ community are standard-bearers or agents of social change, they're human beings with parents, children, friends and communities. And hate speech against them hurts all of them.

Today I’m listening with an open mind to partners in this right-wing governing coalition – and they do exist – for whom the safety and freedom of the LGBTQ community is important. We mustn't give up on them and drive them away, even if we have a duty to continue holding deep and bitter arguments with them on every other issue.

Just as much as with us, alarm bells are ringing for them over the fact that the new government includes people who openly seek to harm the LGBTQ community. The time has come to slam the brakes on them.