Israel's Situation Is Grave, but We’re Not Like Benighted Regimes Yet

There’s an undeniable gap between the gravity of the descriptions and the reality as I experience it. In other words, I haven’t encountered the reality I keep reading and hearing about.

There are two explanations for this gap. The first relates to my life circumstances; as a Jewish, middle-class resident of Tel Aviv, I am protected. But the fact that I can’t feel it in Tel Aviv doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Tel Aviv is simply the last in line for reality.

The second explanation is the fact that all the descriptions are talking about the future, and the moment the government starts carrying out its plans, the gap will close.

Some will say it’s already happening. Just look at the fact that they arrested journalist Israel Frey, they will say.

But with all my affection for Frey, and even though it’s clear he doesn’t incite to terrorism – all he did was draw a distinction that would be trivial anywhere in the world except for Israel between terrorism and guerrilla fighting – his detention for a few hours after he refused to comply with a police summons issued five times is not an example of persecuting journalists the way benighted regimes do. In fact, this comparison does an injustice to those who are truly suffering political persecution, people who have been disappeared, tortured and murdered, as well as to anyone trying to understand what’s really happening here.

The panic over the Noam party’s “blacklists” and the comparisons being made to the blacklists that are commonly drawn up in benighted regimes are also exaggerated and distort both the past and the present. That doesn’t that mean nothing of the sort could be done one day, perhaps by those very same people once they have more power. But the question is whether the LGBTQ community is under threat. Whether the government will start persecuting journalists and leftists and feminists. Whether doctors and businesses will really refuse to treat or serve Arabs and members of the LGBTQ community.

I also read The New York Times editorial two weeks that deemed Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government “a significant threat to the future of Israel.” This is undoubtedly a dramatic event – one of the most important newspapers in the world devoted its editorial to political developments in a foreign country and urged the U.S. administration to help the “moderating forces.” The Times’ editorial board is convinced that Israel faces a real internal threat that requires an exceptional response.

I asked myself where they got this certainty. And then, suddenly, I got it: They simply read us. Their editorial followed the editorial line taken by Haaretz. The New York Times echoed the perspective of Haaretz, its Israeli counterpart. And when those echoes returned here, they were taken as an objective description of reality that reinforced what was being said here.

Anyone who fears a deterioration and that the situation will spin out of control has to be alert to the effect of the echo chamber and the excessive use of historical comparisons that are being forced on reality. A gap between the description and the reality can often lead to calamity, especially because we must not forget the power of a dynamic: that the distance between words and deeds can be bridged from both sides of the political divide.

When you’re convinced that something is going to happen, even if you haven’t yet experienced it personally, you may well bring that reality closer through your responses. Indeed, that may become the very thing that causes the dangerous potential inherent in these exaggerated descriptions to be realized by causing a chain reaction whose end no one can foresee.

What the right is capable of doing we already know. But I can’t help wondering what’s going through the heads of idealistic young people from Tel Aviv who are following the events, hearing that there is no future and want to save the country. We must not forget that every dark period has also produced heroes.