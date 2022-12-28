Israel's Most Important Government Since 1948

On Thursday morning a “parity” government will be sworn in, uniting two streams. Of the 64 government lawmakers, 32 belong to the fundamentalism of the Jewish Brotherhood and 32 to the Bibi-ist right, which combines the ultranationalist populism whose sources are familiar from history and from around the world with enslavement to the financial and legal interests of the family of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The fundamentalist stream has a myriad of spiritual leaders, living and dead, including Rabbis Meir Kahane, Zvi Thau, Menachem M. Schneerson (the last Lubavitcher rebbe), the rebbe of Ger, Eliezer Shach and Haim Druckman. The Bibi-ists now have their own shadow rabbi, Yair Netanyahu, who this week accused his father’s investigators and prosecutors of treason and made it clear they should be executed.

The head of this government of abominations is also its weakest and most “squeezable” member. His decisions are subordinated to his wife and the abovementioned son, his legal fate is in the voting fingers of coalition lawmakers. Its founding principle is selling the state to the Haredim and Zionist Haredi extremists in order to destroy the judiciary and thereby extricate him and his ally, the serial criminal Arye Deri, from the long arm of the law.

After all, if this were an ordinary right-ultranationalist government, it would have been possible to bring in Gideon Sa’ar and Zeev Elkin, not to mention Benny Gantz, who this week eulogized Druckman, calling him “my teacher and rabbi.” Druckman, who stood next to Netanyahu and Rehavam Ze’evi on the balcony in Jerusalem’s Zion Square inciting against Yitzhak Rabin, who fiercely defended Moti Alon and other sex offenders and who opposed all territorial withdrawal, including the peace treaty with Egypt.

To form the government, Netanyahu abandoned the best of the values he boasted of: military restraint, economic and administrative efficiency, liberalism a la Jabotinsky, LGBTQ tolerance. He has never been suspected of sexism or of religious faith, but the coalition that returned him to power has only nine women and over half its members are religious. It is undoubtedly Israel’s most terrible government, but it’s likely to go down as its most important government since the first one, established in 1948, so it must also be praised.

This is the first government to which the liberal democratic camp cannot remain indifferent. The adages of frogs in the pot and the straw that broke the secular camel’s back have come true. The Ben-Gvir-Smotrich-Goldknopf-Gafni government will force a decision or, to use their language, hasten the redemption. There are only two possible outcomes: awakening or separation. The former means that sane Israel – which also includes Likud voters, the responsible right, and religious moderates and people who identify as “traditional” – will understand that the state is on the road to ruin and will take drastic action.

Separation means that the liberal democratic camp will aspire to models of confederation and autonomy that would allow it to exist without funding, subsidizing and of course defending, with their lives and the lives of their children, Jewish fundamentalism – the vast majority of whose members do no military service. In light of the demography, this will presumably the only way to prevent the mass emigration of Israeli liberals. The late Rabbi Druckman had nine children and about 200 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The late Shulamit Aloni had three children and 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Open gallery view Tel Aviv's 19th Gay Pride Parade, June 9, 2017. Credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP

The response to the new government appears to be the beginning of a tectonic shift. It was not possible to create it with the “change government,” which was too much of a patchwork and too afraid – and also included a fifth column in the form of Ayelet Shaked, Idit Silman, Mazen Ghanaim and Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi.

The real strength lies in the fact that the awakening and opposition to this government does not come mainly from the politicians but from civil society, business, local governments, public schools and academic institutions. Starting this week, a transgender boy who is in the third grade at a religious elementary school in Givat Shmuel, a town adjacent to Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan, arrives in the morning to a half-empty classroom; the parents of the rest of the students moved their children into a new, makeshift classroom in a synagogue. If it is no longer possible to force the benighted people among us to act humanely, we will have to separate from them.