Israelis Fear - and Hate - Netanyahu's Haredi-Zionist Extremists

More than half of the members of the new ruling coalition differ from each other in their religious practices but are similar in their extreme ultranationalism. There are no “moderate religious politicians” anymore. For most of them, a state governed by Jewish law is the preferred option.

The slow but steady religious takeover of the army and the education system is cause for concern that turns into fear that gives way to hatred. And it is the ultra-Orthodox who have traveled the greatest distance from moderation to Haredi Zionist extremism.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The Haredim are not aren’t the worst, but they are the most hated. Polls show that Israelis hate Haredim. The Hebrew-language data-research website Hamadad, that investigates and reports on Israeli politics, society, identity and culture, describes the attitude of about 80 percent of secular Jews to the “Jewish content” in nonreligious public schools as “worried.” A similar percentage of secular people are concerned about state funding for Haredi schools that do not teach math, science and English.

Secular Jews are worried about what will happen to them, not Haredim. They’re worried about what will happen to them when, in 30 years, one out of three Israelis will be a Haredi Jew. Then, after a brief but bitter battle, the secular will admit defeat. The numbers are against them. In a democracy where the only rule is “the majority decides,” no other outcome is possible. Secular Jews will come to this brief, bitter battle filled with a hatred rooted in fear. Fear that the Haredim have what they don’t: political backing, state funding and the ability to mobilize the masses and control them. It frightens them to think that Haredi Zionists of various shades won’t make do with limited control. Why should they settle for just the housing, finance, religious services and health portfolios? They’ll want more, and you can guess at whose expense. They’ll leverage their enormous numbers into a flowing spring of government jobs, allowances and allocations.

Today there is a wall between Haredi and secular Jews. Without it, these unequal forces would clash. Just look at what is happening in Beit Shemesh. Secular Jews fear this separation becoming porous. They fear Bnei Brak invading Tel Aviv. This fear is understandable. All you have to do watch those huge Haredi protests and funeral processions. It’s easy to imagine an enormous, determined throng heading west from Bnei Brak, down (and up) Jabotinsky Street in Ramat Gan into Tel Aviv through the Kirya defense complex and on to Ibn Gabirol and Ben-Yehuda streets, drowning everything that stands in its way.

Open gallery view Haredim in Jerusalem. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

An alien wave washing over Tel Aviv. But wait: Are Haredim foreign? Yes, even after living alongside us so many years, they are still strangers. We are fed only by movies, news stories and prejudice; we don’t know much about them. They chose alienation, fearing that proximity could tempt defection. There are no meetings arranged between groups of Haredi and secular teens. In any case their ability to compromise is limited. With them, there’s no such thing as “going halfway” or “meeting in the middle.” The result is disconnect, fear and hatred.

We hate, and are ashamed. Polls haven’t measured the amount of shame our hatred entails. How did it happen that enlightened, progressive people like us are employing the very tools that people employed in the past to hate us – generalizations, stereotypes, prejudices? We of all people are making the same accusations against them that were once made against our ancestors – extortion, sponging, separatism.

The answer is that we don’t hate Haredim as individuals. Every secular person knows some Haredim person who isn’t exploitative, closed-minded or a liar, who doesn’t care if the light rail runs on Shabbat, who wants only to be left alone. It isn’t him we hate, but the people who speak in his name, and also the rabbis and the court journalists. We hate the greed of Shas party chair Arye Dery, the Haredi Zionist extremism of United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni and the sponging of Religious Zionism party chair Bezalel Smotrich, who is certain that God put a sword in his hand to set things right here. They fit all the Haredi stereotypes: extortionate, exploitative parasites.

They hold up a mirror to our gullibility, which reflects our foolish belief that pairing the words “Jewish” and “democratic” would protect our rights as individuals. They recognized the absurdity of this pairing. You want “democratic”? they asked with a wink. Then take it, why not? In any case, we’ll repeal it. After all, you gave us the tools with which to do so.

Unlike us, they know exactly the kind of state they want. They know what they think should happen to the Palestinians, secular Jews and their sacred cows. They changed from moderates into extremists, from compromisers into Haredi Zionist extremists, because that is the surefire route to government funding. They are the dream of every antisemite.