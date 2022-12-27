Netanyahu's Opportunity to Blitz Israel's Dysfunctional Electoral System

Among the mountains of demands that Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies heaped on his desk on almost every subject, none involved fixing the problems that dragged the country into three years of political insanity. Like a sophisticated, repressive mechanism, the second the vertigo ended, it’s as if everyone forgot about it. The blitz of legislation by the new coalition includes the “Smotrich bill,” the “Dery bill” and the “Ben-Gvir bill.” The nicknames are more than a curiosity; they reveal the thoughts of their progenitors.

If only the good of the country were their top priority, they would launch another blitz. There would be no need to establish committees for it. The committees have already been established and made recommendations that cross political boundaries, and that would pass with broad consensus:

1. The most important is a largest-party bill. The mandate to form a coalition should automatically go to the head of the largest party, who would have 10 days to put together a government, without the various parties offering the president their recommendations and late-night consultations, and with a minimum of score-settling.

2. Lowering the minimum number of seats needed to enter the Knesset, say, to two, which would avoid major wasting of votes and would more precisely reflect the will of the electorate. The current 3.25-percent electoral threshold is too high. It leaves many opinions out of the Knesset and has roundly failed to achieve the main goal of raising it – stability. The other reason for raising the electoral threshold was the difficulty in controlling the fragments of parties and single-MK parties represented in the legislature. The previous Knesset showed this clearly, when a single MK broke away from the party even with a high threshold.

3. Reform of the election itself. The election campaign should be as short as possible. There should also be an option to vote from any place in the country, and the vacation day should be canceled for people who don’t vote. To go further, a primary held on Election Day would cure many political ills.

Most of these ideas would win broad support in the Knesset and among the public. Opposition to them usually stems from narrow political interests. For example, the desire to block a political rival (Arye Dery versus Eli Yishai). And who remembers, but Likud even opened the first round of the election series with a campaign it dubbed “for change of the system.” That was a just campaign, and in retrospect, also prophetic, recognizing the main problem. But it was quickly set aside after it became clear that there were many sexier messages that could be conveyed.

Three years and four elections later, it would be a mistake to think that the need has been obviated because the fifth round led to a decisive result. The system in Israel invites endless backroom deals, and is simply not good enough. And so it is disappointing to see how the issue has been set aside. No party presented any promises about it in the last election, even as lip service. They’re only busy slicing up the pie instead of trying to bake a better one.

Like history, the laws of Knesset elections are written by the victors. The current blitz of legislation is an excellent means to make the changes in the system that are so necessary. Neither the Netanyahu governments nor the Lapid-Bennett government were wise enough to do this. Now a window of opportunity has opened – with the government seemingly decisive and the agreements written up. It’s best to act while everyone is still licking the wounds afflicted by the current system – and not only because we can’t know when the next election will come, and if it will be catastrophic enough to be called “the sixth.”