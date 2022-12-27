Get Dery a Probation Officer, Now

Among the evil, criminal, wicked and foolish laws the new government is plotting for us, there is one that is particularly despicable. It’s not the worst of them, nor the most racist, the most awful or the most fatuous. But it is without a doubt the most galling. It is the so-called Dery Law, that is supposed to allow Shas chair Arye Dery to become a minister again, although he was once again convicted of financial offenses.

A word of explanation: Dery was sentenced in February to a suspended prison sentence. He is therefore disqualified from serving as a minister. He claims that the law only meant to refer to those who had actually served a sentence. (That is what is says with regard to candidates for a Knesset seat.) And so the law is to be amended, adding the word “actual” and thus legitimizing Dery’s appointment as a minister.

This, if I may say so, is utter drivel. The legislature did not make a mistake. It very intentionally and rationally differentiated between election to the Knesset and appointment to the executive branch. A member of Knesset is an elected official. Extreme caution must be exercised before restricting the basic right of election to parliament. And so, only actual incarceration will disqualify him or her. A minister, in contrast, is only an appointed official. He or she is not elected. And so any prison sentence will disqualify him, whether actual or suspended. That is precisely what the legislature intended, and rightly so.

Moreover, a suspended sentence is neither acquittal nor a reduced sentence. A prisoner with a suspended sentence is in fact like a prisoner on furlough. He may sleep in his bed and not in prison, but only at the end of the three-year suspended sentence can Dery say that he has served his time; that he paid his full debt to society. Until then, theoretically and/or practically, he is under supervision.

Dery, as we know, pledged to the judge that he would leave politics. That was certainly also one of the reasons the judge allowed him to return home (and not to Ma’asiyahu Prison). But Dery deceived the judge. Right after his trial ended, he returned to the political arena and to the places where he committed offenses, cheated, evaded and was convicted. This is like a bank robber who is given a suspended sentence and who asks for a job guarding the safe during the time he is on probation. Or, alternatively, it’s like a pedophile who is given a three-year suspended sentence and asks to serve his time in a daycare center.

After all, it is precisely for cases like this that the state has probation officers. What a pity that the court did not use their services this time as well. The judge did not demand the opinion of a probation officer on this convicted serial offender, nor did he order a probation officer to supervise him during the years of the suspended sentence, follow up on his rehabilitation, look where his fingers wander and report to the court if he sees the prisoner relapses into criminality.

On second thought, the very fact of the shameless bluff that Dery sold Judge Samuel Herbst (with tears in his eyes?) should be considered a breach of the conditions of his probationary sentence, and reason to put him back behind bars.

But perhaps it’s not too late. Perhaps the court can still be asked to appoint a probation officer for Dery. This would be very proper, even very delightful: A minister accompanied by a probation officer. Even more delightful would be a “deputy prime minister” accompanied by a probation officer. If not “Jewish and democratic” then at least we should be “Jewish and kleptocratic.”

And if the High Court of Justice exonerates the inexorable, President Isaac Herzog should be urged to take courage and refuse to sign off as required. If only to prove that there is some difference between the institution of the presidency and a marshmallow.