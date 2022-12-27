Congratulations, Israel Police, You’ve Created a Martyr

The media reported Tuesday that journalist Israel Frey was arrested for not showing up at the police station for questioning over a tweet he posted praising a Palestinian would-be assailant who was arrested in Jaffa in September.

Admittedly, someone who had been summoned for questioning by the police five times but never showed up was tempting fate and practically inviting the police to come down on him hard. Nevertheless, in their treatment of Frey, the police made every possible mistake. And through these mistakes, they have done the public a great service.

Ever since Frey was fired by the independent television station DemocraTV a few weeks ago – which was not unconnected to the tweet over which he was summoned for questioning – he's been without a journalistic home. Consequently, he has also lacked legal backing and the support of editors.

His social media accounts are now his main platforms, and given the nature of these platforms, his news reports, including video footage, are intermingled with his opinions. This means that sometimes one has to delve a bit more deeply into his content to distinguish between his definition of the assailant as a “hero” – an opinion that may grate, but is still just an opinion – and his journalistic reporting.

Frey hasn’t fled from the controversy his tweet sparked; he hasn't even erased it. On the contrary, he stood by his words and explained them well. Moreover, they are based on numerous provisions of international law. An attack on armed forces isn’t “terror.” An attack on soldiers in a violent occupying army isn’t “terror.” An attack on uninvolved civilians is indeed terror – and guess who is frequently guilty of that.

Does that mean it’s necessary to praise a militant who was arrested before he could carry out his attack just because he was clearly looking for soldiers instead of civilians? No, and Frey would evidently have done better to choose a different word. But the police aren’t thought police, nor are they copy editors. And their intervention in his choice of words represents a new low in the way it decides which missions to prioritize.

What is nevertheless true is that from this nadir, something good has emerged. Frey was previously known almost exclusively on social media, aside from a few guest appearances in mainstream media outlets. But his arrest on Tuesday, which will doubtless receive broad coverage, will also reach ordinary Israelis who don’t obsessively check their feeds and bring him, and, no less important, his opinions, into every home in Israel.

Some may even look him up on social media and be exposed to his documentation of violence by soldiers and settlers, eulogies for the uninvolved victims of army operations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, dismantling of “investigative reports” like the ones from a “mole” activist in a series of articles by Channel 13’s Zvi Yehezkeli, and more. By arresting Frey, police made themselves a megaphone for his opinions and reports, giving them far greater reach than either they or he had ever expected. And for that, we should thank them.

In addition to bringing Frey and his opinions to public attention, police have also raised his personal and professional profile – presumably against his will. Frey, who was thought an unusual figure even in left-wing circles, with opinions outside the mainstream, will now be elevated to the status of a tortured saint even among people who don’t agree with that particular tweet, or with most of his opinions, or even with anything he has ever written, simply because they understand that arresting a journalist for his opinions is something that cannot be allowed to pass quietly.

The police evidently didn’t plan this, either, but we have a duty to help them out. Instead of renouncing Frey, who now needs public support more than ever, we must embrace him. Because tomorrow, it could be any one of us.