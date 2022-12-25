Israel’s Unwarranted Inflation Panic, Fueled by Media Hysteria

Newspaper headlines Thursday shrieked in red and black: Electricity rates are spiking, as are food prices, with more hikes as well as austerity measures on the way. You think the cost of living is high now? Just wait until next year (week)! It’s frightening and depressing. The evening news shows, which are particularly fond of sowing panic, were filled Wednesday with similar dire forecasts.

The consumer price index for November was released December 15. It rose just 0.1 percent, facing media outlets were faced with a dilemma. They are obligated to convey hysteria, crisis and disaster, and suddenly there is a treacherous CPI: It barely nudged up. What to do? They gave it some thought and found a solution: The low monthly figure was shunted aside and the annual inflation rate, which rose to 5.3 percent in November, took center stage. Such an increase deserves serious attention. It allows for the use of all the hackneyed superlatives. That’s how you spread hysteria and boost your ratings.

Annual inflation of 5.3 percent is high, but it is based on past data, which is less important than the current trend, and that has only improved. Earlier in the year (February to July) there were high-CPI months, but inflation slowed in the succeeding four months. The average monthly rise in the CPI for the August-November period was just 0.15 percent – for an annual inflation rate of 2 percent, which is not disastrous.

The Finance Ministry and the Bank of Israel inflation forecast for 2023 is 2.5 to 2.7 percent, which is also tolerable. But to say this is deemed unacceptable. The numbers are too modest. They involve no blows or ruptures.

To stoke the hysteria, media outlets emphasized Thursday that the current situation is paradise compared to the disaster waiting around the corner, in the form of anticipated price hikes from local food giants Tnuva, Strauss and Osem as well as increases in power, water and municipal property taxes (arnona) in January.

Open gallery view Osem food products sit on the shelves of a supermarket, 2018. Credit: Eyal Toueg

Here too, one can choose to see the glass as half-full: The prices of global commodities such as wheat, corn and petroleum are on a downward trend, as are the prices of toiletries. Hundreds of manufacturers and importers are not raising their prices, with some products even selling for less. For example, the Shufersal supermarket chain has cut its prices on 300 products in most of its outlets and has promised not to increase them for six months. The Victory chain has not yet agreed to the increase in retail prices ordered by Strauss and Osem for their products, and the Yohananoff chain has announced that it was not approving any increase. Competition is still alive and kicking, it seems.

Before you say you haven’t seen any item whose price has declined, let me tell you that in November, prices dropped in a long list of retail categories, including fresh produce, women’s undergarments, shoes, handbags, wallets, school backpacks, sunglasses, bicycles, furniture, housewares and foreign travel, among many others.

Our real problem is that housing prices continued to rise in September-October (by 1.2 percent), completing a sharp spike of 20.3 percent over the last 12 months. Here too there is a half-full glass: Rising interest rates are causing a sharp drop in the number of mortgages taken out, as well as a sharp decline in apartment purchases, which will lead to a halt, followed (one hopes) by a drop in housing prices as well.

Open gallery view High-rise apartment complexes in Netanya, 2022. Credit: Amir Levy

In the meantime, the irrepressible urge of the media to spread fear and hysteria causes media outlets to hide the fact that inflation in Israel in 2022 (5.3 percent) was among the lowest in the world. It was 7 percent in the United States and 10 percent in the European Union. Even the price of electricity here (0.18 euros per kilowatt-hour) is below the EU average (0.24 euros per kWh), and much lower than in Denmark (0.34), Belgium (0.32) Germany (0.30) and Italy (0.24).

Sowing panic creates the sense that “everything is becoming more expensive,” which causes everyone who didn’t want to raise their prices to do so anyway, so as not to seem like suckers. These are self-fulfilling prophecies, and they cause enormous damage.