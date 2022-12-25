Israel’s Radical Center Is Being Born

It seems that the common Israeli lefty has recently become an amateur naturalist. Like the protagonist of Eugene Ionesco's play "Rhinocerous," who watches as his neighbors in provincial France transform into the titular beast in a commentary on the spread of nationalism, suddenly everyone is identifying frogs around them, boiling gradually on the stove, and rhinos headed to their doom.

Lots of rhinos are now charging through the collective imagination, alongside the boiling frogs, serving as examples of terminal deterioration due to public indifference and a craven ignoring of political extremism. So if we’ve already donned colonial safari attire and embarked on a metaphor hunt – for the first time in quite a few years, I am seeing a counter to the political rhinos. In the spirit of our times, let us call them anti-rhinos.

The anti-rhinos are those who, until the results of the recent elections were published, were always careful not to cross the midfield line of political discourse by even a millimeter. And as the center has moved further and further to the right over the years, they tried very hard not to give anyone a reason to call them lefties. They are the kind who, before any semi-political statement, raised a dampened finger in the air, making sure that their statement was completely lukewarm. That it would arouse no reaction, have no impact, anger no one. Meaning no one in the right-wing mainstream.

They made sure to declare, before expressing any middling position, that theirs was no political statement, God forbid (“It’s not about left or right!”) or took care – while airing their balanced position (“I’m against extremists on both sides!”) – to pin national emblems to their chests like shields. (I served in the military, I’m a Zionist, I’m traditional, I’m not generalizing, some of my best friends are settlers.)

In short, until now they were definitely turning into rhinos. But now, driven by despair mixed with fear and rage, it seems that some of them are actually shedding the rhino skin. They are undergoing a de-rhinoization process. They realize that the political playing field is now divided in two: Either you’re for the extreme right-wing government, or you’re against it. Reality forced them to get off the fence and pick a side.

Suddenly the members of Yesh Atid find themselves in the opposition, which is supposed to defend human rights organizations that some in the party attacked in the past. Suddenly Benny Gantz’s party has to defend secular values against religious coercion, despite the traditionally Jewish image they worked so hard to affect to appeal to the Haredim.

Suddenly a former army chief of staff and former Supreme Court justice call for mass protests. Suddenly a former IDF spokesperson announces that “there’s a direct line from Hebron to Holon.” Suddenly another former IDF spokesperson, who has served as director of the Strategic Affairs (and political persecution) Ministry, is himself hounded by the McCarthyites.

There are only two ships in this stormy sea. The deck of one is occupied by Benjamin Netanyahu along with Avi Maoz, Itamar Ben-Gvir and all they represent. The other is a Tower of Babel: leftists and Arabs along with “statesmanlike” right-wingers, pluralist religious feminists alongside avowedly secular ones, LGBT communities, asylum seekers, climate change activists and more and more. After years of some of these groups being divided and conquered, the resistance camp is bringing some surprising partners together, and the situational unity is leading some of them to take a deep breath of courage.

The sight of an anti-rhino can make you want to mutter: “Good morning. We told you so.” But this is no time for vengeance or purism. Au contraire: The new anti-rhinos must be embraced. We must say welcome, have a seat, you’re not alone – and focus on what we have in common and not what sets us apart. For the reaction to this crisis must be the creation and strengthening of a broader democratic camp.