A Shtreimel in the Security Cabinet!

Among the many scare tactics and assaults on the government-to-be – most of them justified – is one that is unacceptable and dangerous. The center-left says that MK Yitzchak Goldknopf can’t be a member of the security cabinet. Goldknopf, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism, did not serve in the Israel Defense Forces and neither do his voters, and so he should not take part in security decisions. This is a ban that has no place in a properly run government.

Goldknopf is not a candidate for IDF chief of staff, nor for a general in charge of a regional command, and he has the full right to participate in any decision, including the security holy of holies. He represents a large group that secular Israelis decided would not serve in the army. To leave the right to decide on questions of war and peace only to those who served in the army, or who are not Haredi, is dangerous. It is a gateway to additional exclusions. We hasten to add that the Arabs also have the right to take part in the security decisions of their country, if it is indeed their country.

Open gallery view MK Yitzchak Goldknopf in the Knesset, 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

We are destined to hear much more from this new and colorful Haredi leader, Goldknopf, a slightly paler version of the previous ultra-Orthodox nobleman, Avraham Shapira, who knew how to charm secular people. An investigative report by Gur Megiddo and Meir Tantz in TheMarker on Friday about the sources of Goldknopf’s wealth and the conduct of his NGOs, whose very name secular people have trouble pronouncing, was jaw-dropping and should be taken up in a criminal investigation. The conduct of the construction and housing minister-designate with regard to the flats he owns in Jerusalem casts a long shadow over his fitness to be in charge of housing in Israel.

But he certainly should be allowed to be a member of the security cabinet. May the God of the Haredim protect us if the condition for participation in the security cabinet is military service. May He protect a country where military service is a condition for anything.

It is unlikely that if Goldknopf were not ultra-Orthodox, the demand to exclude him would have come up. No one would ask it of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister-designate, who did not serve in the army, or MK Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister-designate, who did only a brief stint. It probably would not be brought up against a settler who did not serve in the army. But against a member of the ultra-Orthodox community, it is allowed.

Open gallery view MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset, 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The picture of a decision-maker on security matters in a shtreimel, a bearded, Yiddish-speaking old man, is intolerable to secular people. They will forgive the settlers their violence and greediness in forming the coalition, but they will not forgive the Haredim for their greediness, which is no more than that of the settlers and is much less dangerous. Haim-Moshe Shapira, the religious Zionist leader and cabinet minister of the old days, did not serve in the army. On the eve of the Six-Day War, he took a very courageous stand, perhaps one that would have saved Israel from becoming an apartheid state, when he staunchly opposed the decision to go to war. Who knows, perhaps, however unlikely – the ultra-Orthodox have changed so much since 1967 – Goldknopf will save us from the next war.

Above it all wafts hatred for the Haredim, which has now been further reinforced and justified due to the actions of their political representatives – greedier and more exploitative than ever, abandoning the rule that they do not become ministers, only deputy ministers. Still, the hatred of the ultra-Orthodox is not proportionate; if only the enlightened Israelis would hate the settlers, who have brought down much greater disasters than all the residents of Bnei Brak and Elad put together. Among non-Haredim, army service is still seen as a “value,” in the center-left more than on the right. The Zionist left will always look for generals as leaders, always grasp the army to justify their opinions. But a left where army service is mainly an entry ticket to something else is no left.

In Europe, which now faces complex security challenges, there are successful female defense ministers who haven’t served a day in any army. Goldknopf’s judgment may be found wanting, but not because he didn’t serve in the army. We’ve seen the judgment of generals in the past, and we’ve seen the outcomes. Alongside the know-it-all Yoav Gallants, there should also be place for the Goldknopfs.