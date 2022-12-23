Netanyahu the Conman Goes Over the Heads of the Haredim

The English-language interview that Benjamin Netanyahu gave to popular psychologist and conservative thinker Jordan Peterson was designed to go over the heads of the Haredim, who don’t study the core curriculum. Something like – not in front of the kinderlach. Instead, the interview was aimed at Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs and other leading businesspeople, the kind who would later sign a letter to him expressing concern about “the devastating impact on the economy in general, and the high-tech industry in particular,” of some of his agreements with the other parties in his governing coalition.

In the interview, which he demonstratively shared on his Facebook page, Netanyahu told Peterson about the reforms he implemented in 2003, for which he paid a political price. “I had to cut back Israel’s lavish welfare system, which encouraged people to live on the dole and not to go out and work ... child allowances, which in Israel were extraordinary – they’d go up with each successive child.”

Netanyahu didn’t make do with talking in abstract terms; he specified the groups to which he was referring, from the easiest to the most difficult. First came the Bedouin in the Negev, who, he said, used to have “60 children” by several different wives and could afford to buy a luxury car with their child allowances (an inciter is an inciter; what can you do?). This, he added, “was leading to demographic and economic collapse.”

Yet he didn’t stop with the Bedouin in the Negev, either. And that’s worth noting, because he really didn’t have to go on; Peterson would have maintained that same stonewall face even if Netanyahu had started speaking in Yiddish or invented some Israeli community that didn’t even exist and blamed it for the economy’s woes.

But in any case, after the Bedouin, Netanyahu went on to talk about his natural partners, with whom, as we all know, he is currently conducting feverish coalition negotiations. “And the same thing was happening in other sectors, the ultra-Orthodox community and so on,” he said. “They didn’t work. They just had a lot of children which the private sector had to pay for and when you cut that, well Jordan, I can tell you [that] you don’t become very popular.”

Why did he say this? After all, his sixth government hasn’t yet been sworn in.

Netanyahu knows that if the New York Times keeps publishing editorials warning about the collapse of Israeli democracy, if analysts at credit-rating companies issue bleak predictions about the only democracy in the Middle East and lower its credit rating, if foreign investors are afraid to invest in a dying country, if Israeli high-tech people’s self-image as residents of a liberal democratic villa in the jungle is shattered and they start moving the Israeli Silicon Valley to Texas, then the economic side of his “iron triangle of peace” will collapse. And in its wake, so will the other two sides, the military and the diplomatic. That’s what happens with triangles.

His goal was to convince them that he hasn’t changed, that his economic worldview remains the same as it always was, that there isn’t a shred of difference between him and them when it comes to the threats facing the Israeli economy. Granted, he spoke for almost an hour about history, repeatedly stressing his new talking point that the Arabs are colonialists who dispossessed the native Jewish people from its country, which had flourished here 2,000 years ago. But it was all for the sake of sending Jewish money the following economic message: I’m the same Netanyahu I was in 2003, and you’ll continue making tons of money even under my sixth government, which is already on the way; I simply had no choice.

The bottom line was as follows: I’m not a Kahanist and I’m not ultra-Orthodox. I’m the same old conman whom you both hate and admire, and right now I’m just manipulating the whole world and its brother so it will let me form my government. So go sign up for some marathon and don’t bother me with your letters.