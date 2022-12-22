What Will Brussels Do?

Ever since Benjamin Netanyahu won the election and now, towards the end of the coalition negotiations, many voices in the “Anyone but Bibi” camp can be heard predicting or hoping for the imposition of international sanctions on Israel. This happened in the past as well in the peace camp, after it despaired of the deadlock in the negotiations with the Palestinians, but this yearning is only intensifying now.

Regrettably, I must disappoint these people. It won’t happen.

In conversations I held with decision makers and officials at the European Union headquarters in Brussels I got the impression that indeed, they are very worried about declarations made by people about to become ministers in the new government. Most of them had never heard of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Orit Strock, Avi Maoz and other members of the extreme right who are now candidates for senior positions.

Most of all, they are worried about a hostile and aggressive stance the new government will adopt toward the Palestinians, which would find expression in the expansion of settlements, a declaration of an annexation of the West Bank and the ignoring (or possible encouragement) of armed groups such as the so-called hilltop youth, which would increase the harassment of Palestinians.

Another concern they have relates to the infliction of further harm on the independence of the judiciary, to the limiting of a free press and to an erosion of basic democratic values, as is happening in Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia and other countries that have abandoned the Western modern of liberalism. These trends have spread in Israel ever since Netanyahu returned to power in 2009, and they are expected to intensify. Officials in Brussels are also worried that the new government will take steps to restrict the operation of nonprofit and other non-governmental organizations which promote Jewish-Arab-Palestinian coexistence, education toward democracy, assistance for refugees and support for the LBGTQ community. The European Union channels millions of dollars a year to these agencies, to the chagrin of right-wing organizations such as NGO Monitor, a group run by Prof. Gerald Steinberg, Im Tirtzu, Zo Artzeinu and others – groups that are trying through planting snitches to bring about the outlawing of human rights organizations.

However, despite these concerns, scenarios in which economic or military sanctions are imposed on Israel are unrealistic. European Union resolutions need to be taken with a consensus among the 27 member states. For years, Netanyahu has fostered tight relations with leaders of central and eastern European countries such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, ignoring their support for ultranationalist elements, many of them antisemitic ones. Netanyahu has done this so that these countries block any attempts by Western European countries to take punitive measures against Israel.

The main tool the European Union has is the exclusionary clause. Israel and the Union are signatories to an agreement called Horizon Europe designed for funding research and innovation. It determines that Israel will benefit from the Union’s bounty through the transfer of funds from Israel to private companies and European governments, to the tune of $2.5 billion, spread over seven years, for the funding of joint research and development programs in industry, culture and academia. These investments will open the way for member states to expand existing initiatives, and ultimately to re-invest in Israel on a much larger scale.

According to the Horizon program, Israeli institutions and organizations which operate in the occupied territories cannot benefit from its funding. The right cried foul but yielded in the end. The governments of Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett (including Ayelet Shaked) and Yair Lapid consented to the boycotting of settlers by the European Union. But recently, under pressure from Shaked, Bennett changed his mind and the decision to abide by this restriction has been suspended.

It is hard to believe that the new government will agree to the exclusion clause. The ideology of the Greater Land of Israel will overcome any economic or diplomatic consideration. If collaboration through the Horizon program is suspended, with the entire state again becoming hostage to the settlers, many industrial, high-tech and cultural initiatives will be harmed.

Collaboration and transfer of knowledge in health and communications could also be harmed if Israel’s government acts in the way it is planning to. For example, cellphone companies could find themselves boycotted in their roaming function, which will prevent or make difficult and more expensive the use of cellphones by Israelis traveling overseas.

If Israel’s 37th government runs wild, the European Union will be bound to respond. However, its ability to act is limited. No harsh response can be expected, such as one swift blow that would rock Israel and affect people’s daily life. Israelis will not be boycotted in Europe. They’ll continue to travel there. Commercial ties will not be significantly reduced. At most there will be some minor inconveniences, some unpleasantness here and there. Anyone fantasizing that the European Union will impose painful sanctions on Israel, so that the right-wing government changes the policy it is bent on implementing, is daydreaming. The European Union, even if it dislikes and condemns expected moves by the new government, will get used to the reality taking shape in Israel and will not pull the Israeli liberal camp’s chestnuts out of the fire that the right is igniting.