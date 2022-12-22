Thank You, Lionel Messi for Shining a New Light on the Arab World

Thank you, Lionel Messi. Thank you, thank you, thank you. There is no doubt that you are the greatest in the world, the greatest in history, the greatest of all time. You’re a god, you’re a wonder machine, you did the unbelievable. And no, I’m not talking about your skills as a soccer player or about how artfully you handled the ball. Actually, soccer doesn’t interest me that much. I was more interested in the great service you performed for 450 million Arabs around the world.

Yes, despite everything that’s being said, you’ve done a great service. What didn’t they say about the World Cup games before they began – that Qatar is a corrupt country, that the games were bought with bribes, what do these games have to do with the Middle East, how exactly are Arabs connected to soccer, and that Qatar is a “plastic” state that built some insane stadiums with the blood of 6,500 poor laborers, that the world gave in to religious coercion and that the status of women there is inferior, which is why there is a modest dress code in effect, and that topless female fans are not on the menu, as is the case for beer at the stadiums, let alone LGBTQ flags in the bleachers.

However, despite all the arguments and problems and criticism, never mind the bisht cloak that was placed around Messi’s shoulders, millions around the world cast their eyes toward the great show in Qatar. For the first time in my life, I felt that we were being looked at in a positive light, not a negative one. Because, despite all the flaws, the games showed a technologically progressive country, tidy and perfectly organized, with pleasant people, educated and speaking a fluent English.

Open gallery view Argentina’s Lionel Messi holds the World Cup trophy after receiving it from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony on Sunday. Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE - AFP

Despite the Western choir of critics and their delegates in Israel, most people insist that this was the best World Cup event in history. And if not the best, among the best. It’s true, they are referring to soccer and its dramas, but the fact that all this happened in Qatar, an Arab country, is of great importance. Yes, it happened with no alcohol and no immodest dress in the stands, with no gay armbands worn by player. But the so-called “first world” got a different glimpse of the other side of the world, which is almost always depicted in colors of terror and murder, not in terms of culture, sport and entertainment.

Since that infamous 11th of September, I find it hard to remember when I felt that my Arab identity was an advantage, not a drawback. I can’t remember when I last saw a positive Arab figure in Hollywood-made movies; I can’t remember when an abaya, a galabia, ghutra or keffiyeh were in fashion, or who knew what a bisht was, and who wanted to dress as an Arab anyway? Up to a short while ago, this dress was perceived as a preamble to a terror attack, to a repeat of the Trade Towers carnage.

How many times have you walked in an airport terminal overseas, seeing an Arab in a galabia without some suspicion passing through your head, even a tiny one, that he was about to hijack a plane? How many times have security guards at airports seen a person in a galabia or keffiyeh without taking him aside for a security check? And here, in one month with Messi, thousands of fans who went to Qatar returned to their home countries in the West with a galabia, abaya or keffiyeh on their heads, welcomed with a smile rather than with suspicion.

So thank you, Messi, for making the world see the Arab world from our viewpoint, seeing that we are good hosts (sometimes overdoing it), that we have a sportive spirit, a sense of humor and a pleasant temperament (We’re hotheaded? We?), people with an obsessive need to make merry. Never mind that finally, people have realized that we don’t travel by camel (and even if we sometimes do, so what, it’s cool).