Snitches Rule: Stasi Culture in Israel

The Times of Israel’s chief investigative reporter Avner Hofstein revealed last Wednesday that right-wing activists have opened WhatsApp groups intended for high school pupils so that they can report any “rogue” teachers. According to Hofstein, a group of self-defined “guardians of the prime minister,” led by activist Ran Karmi Buzaglo, opened such a group for pupils at the Hof Hasharon high school, ahead of the students’ meeting with a forum of Israeli and Palestinian bereaved families. As part of this group of “guardians,” Buzaglo has urged students – without their parents’ or teachers’ knowledge – to disrupt school routines, threaten teachers and “report” any teachers who express what they consider left-wing views.

This story comes in the wake of another incident this week, concerning the IDF spokesman, in which journalist Yinon Magal and political adviser Tzachi Dabush “reported” some tweets by soldiers voicing political opinions to the spokesman. These tweets were on the soldiers’ private Twitter pages. There was also an incident a few months ago at Ben-Gurion University in Be’er Sheva, when members of the right-wing Im Tirtzu group on campus informed university authorities about a female student who had dared use the word “shahid” at a ceremony marking Nakba Day. Another incident involved Shai Glick and his group “Betzalmo,” which demanded that Hadassah Hospital fire Dr. Ahmed Mahajna for supposedly offering a piece of cake to a terrorist, an incident that never was. The group itself retracted their accusation, but only after destroying the doctor’s career and reputation.

Every child learns in kindergarten how to distinguish between “reporting” and “snitching”: what you’re allowed and sometimes required to tell the teacher or parents, and what is better left unsaid for the sake of your social life. To describe the difference, one could say that reporting is when someone points out a wrong done to him by an institution, or by someone stronger than him, for the purpose of righting a wrong (or when a bystander points it out). Snitching is when someone points out an evil, real or imagined, committed by someone weaker than him, and the act of pointing it out is done only for bad reasons.

It’s not a coincidence that the self-designated keepers of morality decide to blur these distinctions. For them, any “snitching” is tantamount to “reporting.” They thereby try to paint their despicable actions as civic-minded deeds of the highest importance, even though in most cases this involves an ugly act of picking on a weaker party in order to accumulate power and status at that party’s expense.

With regard to the claim that organizations such as Breaking the Silence are “snitches,” one should remember that the main difference between such groups and the right-wing McCarthyites trying to muzzle people is that the soldiers and ex-soldiers in Breaking the Silence are talking about themselves. Every soldier or officer there, whether a combat soldier or one with an office job, tells only of his own experiences, what he did or was an accomplice to. Moreover, Breaking the Silence is a group of private people who are putting themselves and their status at risk by speaking out against the largest, strongest and most hallowed organization in the country.

Similar to the situation described in “Alone in Berlin” by Hans Fallada, in recent years Israel has been witness to a rising culture of snitching, with endless reporting for the purpose of gaining brownie points with the regime and its loyalists. This is a situation which will quickly become a policy driven by fear, since if you don’t report that your neighbor has one loaf of bread more than he was allotted, you yourself will be punished. The Stasi culture that has spread throughout Israel is everything except a mechanism for righting wrongs. It’s a mechanism for persecution and muzzling, used by benighted regimes.