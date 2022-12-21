The Preservation of Judaism Is Not a Jewish Value

"Heaven" and "hell" are often imagined as being far apart, but that’s not how the classical rabbinical sages (Hazal) saw them. “How much distance is there between them?” they asked in the midrash, to which they answered: “a fistwidth” - mere centimeters. In other words, anyone hoping to reach heaven, can unwittingly find themselves in hell.

It is often assumed that in Jewish thought, a life spent observing mitzvot and learning Torah guarantees one a spot in ‘heaven’ - a life brimming with morality, spirituality, and fulfillment. If only that were so. The Rabbis warned that the Torah can be a “lethal poison” no less than an “elixir of life”, and that people who are meticulous with mitzvot can still be “scoundrels”.

Rabbi Yochanan, one of the great sages of the Talmud, declared that Jerusalem was sacked not because of religious laxity, but on the contrary, “because they ruled strictly in accordance with Torah laws, rather than being more lenient.” Paradoxically, religious fervor often brings with it heightened risk of moral stumbling. As the Sages taught, “the greater the person, the greater their temptation.”

Prioritizing masoret - tradition - over morality is a religious failing, and a common one at that. All the prophets of Israel decried it. Hosea declared in the name of God, “I desire mercy, not sacrifices”; Micah roared, “Does the Lord desire a thousand rams?!... do justice and love mercy!”; Isaiah scoffed “What do I want with your sacrifices, says the Lord... seek justice, encourage the oppressed, defend the cause of the fatherless, plead the case of the widow.”

Their admonitions are on the record, but they are overlooked each generation anew. Why? It’s hard for an outsider to relate to this, but religious zeal can have a blinding effect, enough to knock a person a few centimeters off track. The road to hell, as the saying goes, is paved with good intentions, or, as the prophet Jeremiah lamented in the name of God, “those who grasp the Torah do not know Me.”

The broader point is that Judaism is not a tradition to be preserved - it is a vision to be realized. Traditions and mitzvot are supposed to be in the service of Jewish values - not a substitute for them. In Maimonides’ phrasing, “The purpose of the Torah is two things... to teach every human being values so the state can run well... and to ensure he becomes educated... and knows all that is humanly possible to know.” The goals of the Torah, Maimonides taught, are a well run state, and an enlightened citizenry.

The bottom line is this: a Judaism that heeds the cry of the orphan and the widow, that fights for justice, and that is concerned with the wellbeing of non-Jewish minorities (‘ger’ in the Torah’s parlance) - is a moral force true to the spirit of our forebears, that young people will flock to, and that will realize Isaiah’s vision of being a light unto the nations.

A Judaism that prefers to cry about public transportation on Shabbat, and that is afraid of secular studies, or that sees non-Jews as second-class citizens... these are all telltale signs of a Judaism that has drifted off course, but at least one fistwidth, if not more.

The writer is the CEO and founder of Lemonade.