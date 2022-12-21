Netanyahu Will Begin His Last Term as a Lame Duck

Here’s a news headline that appeared in every Israeli media outlet, and that could only appear in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu will announce that he is able to form a government, despite not being able to form a government.

Even if it’s reasonable to assume that in the end he will be able, stop and think about this for a moment. For generations Israelis have laughed about the vivid Arab imagination, scoffed at the fabrications of the leaders of the neighboring states and the reporting of Voice of Thunder, the Hebrew-language propaganda radio station that once broadcast from Cairo, which had no connection to the reality on Israel’s home front or military front.

LISTEN: the law professor fighting to stop a 'disaster' and save Israeli democracy' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Just look at us now. We now accept the fraud perpetrated by the head of the state of the Jews as an axiom. We’ve reached a situation where the prime minister-designate publicly and openly announces a lie. By the way, this is not a declaration sent into the ether, but a formal announcement that he must deliver to President Isaac Herzog. In other words, a declared intention to defraud Israel’s “No. 1 citizen.” Herzog could be expected, in this situation, to ask him a simple question: If the legislation your prospective partners are demanding as a condition for their joining the government has not yet been enacted, and no coalition agreement has yet been signed, then why are you telling me you’ve succeeded in forming a government?

Behind this symbolic presentation lies a more dramatic story. It has been almost two months since Netanyahu’s supposed overwhelming election victory. Backed by a bloc that was described as cohesive and homogeneous, and that with 64 Knesset seats was portrayed as having a clear legislative majority, and facing a defeated, divided opposition whose leaders are busy backbiting and pointing fingers at one other, logic pointed to the quick assembly and acceleration of the longed-for “fully-right-wing” government. What’s more, before the election, the criminal defendant and his accomplices howled that the state must be rescued, and quickly, from its Muslim Brotherhood government that is leading it to ruin.

In practice, the exact opposite happened. The momentum and victory dances were replaced by bitterness, the feeling of victory by agitation and public protest. Netanyahu will begin his last term as a lame duck. His Likud-MK megaphones turn up the volume in the Knesset chamber and committees, but their main goal is merely to garner likes and conceal insecurity.

The obvious tactical reason for Netanyahu’s faltering is that, in a departure from habit, he failed to lure in the usual suckers from the center-left. For the first time, no one was found to replace any of those who made this pathological error in the past: not Ehud Barak, Tzipi Livni, Yair Lapid, Moshe Kahlon, Benny Gantz or Amir Peretz who joined his governments, not even Herzog or Avi Gabbay, who flirted with him briefly after previous elections. By failing to arrange an alternative, he laid himself open to pressure and extortion; at best, he can play poker or a game of chicken with the Haredi and Haredi ultranationalist parties which, as we know, tend to blink less than he does.

There also seems to be a more strategic truth here, however. Netanyahu fulfilled his big dream only to discover that an abyss lays before him. Wise men have said, “Be careful what you wish for.” There is a heavy price for selling the state to the fundamentalism of the Jewish Brotherhood, for corrupt legislation that is tailored for a specific person, for sacrificing the independence and unity of command of the military and the police. Netanyahu will presumably swear in a government despite it all, but it is already clear that it will come without resolution of the core issues: the full exemption from conscription demanded by the Haredim, changes to the Law of Return and of course the jihad on the justice system.

Netanyahu has nearly disappeared from the scene. He only gives interviews to foreign media outlets or his family TV channel. In the staged, unnatural photographs that his retinue releases (watching the World Cup, lighting candles with his family) he looks exhausted, buttoned into a suit even in his own living room, with too much makeup on. His corruption trial marches on, slowly but surely. Soon he will have to testify, and at length. The security, economic, social and legal realities will soon close in on him. This man declared war on liberal-democratic Israel; woe be it to those who, in their weakness and cowardice, would now throw him a lifeline.